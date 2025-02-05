Photos: Joey Fatone Joins the Cast of & JULIET on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



All new production photos have been released from & Juliet on Broadway featuring NSYNC star, Joey Fatone. Fatone, who plays "Lance" in the hit musical comedy, began performances on Tuesday, January 21 and will play a limited engagement through March 16, 2025. Check out the photos below!

This marks Joey’s return to Broadway after more than 20 years – he made his Broadway debut in RENT and also starred in Little Shop of Horrors in 2003. Even though Joey is famously a member of NSYNC, he sings two Backstreet Boys songs in & Juliet, along with additional Max Martin-penned songs by Katy Perry, Ariana Grande, and more.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by the

Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek” and features an iconic playlist of pop songs, including the #1 *NSYNC hit, “It’s Gonna Be Me,” plus songs from Katy Perry, Backstreet Boys, Britney Spears, Bon Jovi, Ariana Grande and many more.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy