News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Joey Fatone Joins the Cast of & JULIET on Broadway

Fatone will play a limited engagement through March 16, 2025.

By: Feb. 05, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

All new production photos have been released from & Juliet on Broadway featuring NSYNC star, Joey Fatone. Fatone, who plays "Lance" in the hit musical comedy, began performances on Tuesday, January 21 and will play a limited engagement through March 16, 2025. Check out the photos below!

LATEST NEWS

Video: Watch Doechii Dance to a HAMILTON Remix of 'Catfish'
STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Will Offer Discount Tickets at Box Office Opening
Video: 'Weird Al' Yankovic is Working on a Jukebox Musical
Video: Brightman on Becoming Norma, Bringing SUNSET BOULEVARD to Asia, & More!

This marks Joey’s return to Broadway after more than 20 years – he made his Broadway debut in RENT and also starred in Little Shop of Horrors in 2003. Even though Joey is famously a member of NSYNC, he sings two Backstreet Boys songs in & Juliet, along with additional Max Martin-penned songs by Katy Perry, Ariana Grande, and more.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by the
Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek” and features an iconic playlist of pop songs, including the #1 *NSYNC hit, “It’s Gonna Be Me,” plus songs from Katy Perry, Backstreet Boys, Britney Spears, Bon Jovi, Ariana Grande and many more.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy





Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos