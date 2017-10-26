Jerry Mitchell Teams with MTI to Bring Original Choreography to Your Local Shows

Oct. 26, 2017  

Music Theatre International (MTI) and Jerry Mitchell, choreographer for Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde, Hairspray, Catch Me If You Can and The Full Monty have partnered to revolutionize the way you choreograph your musicals with a new innovative resource: The Original Production (TOP).

TOP has collaborated with Broadway's best choreographers to create an easy-to-use online tool that enables you to learn original choreography from the actual creators and provides you with the rights to perform these iconic numbers in your musical production. This resource includes 3-4 hours of step-by-step video instruction, which you can then use as a guide to recreate numbers for your production.

TOP is launching with two musical hits, Legally Blonde and Hairspray. Jerry Mitchell is inviting you to participate in the special pilot program. Click here to learn more!


