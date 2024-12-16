Amanda Seyfried Discusses Viral 'Popular' Video and WICKED Auditions: 'It Was a Very Long Process'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Amanda Seyfried has addressed the Glinda-shaped elephant in the room. In a new interview with People, the Les Miserables star explained that the recently resurfaced video of her singing Wicked's Popular was, in fact, not her actual audition for the movie.

“I think it was during COVID," Seyfried said. “I was not auditioning for Wicked yet, but I knew it was like coming up,” she explained. “So I was just f------ around really, and I was like, ‘This dress is so Glinda. And [my hairstylist] Elizabeth [Stewart] was like, ‘Do it.’ And then she posted at some point."

In the video, Seyfried can be seen wearing a white dress, reminiscent of Glinda's flashy costumes in the show. She went on to say that she was in the running for the coveted part, which ultimately went to Ariana Grande. "I went hard for that, for sure. And it was a very long process," adding that "everything happens the way it's meant to."

She also compliments Grande, who is receiving praise and honors for her performance: "It’s an extravaganza, which is what she [Grande] does really well," Seyfried said. It was recently announced that Seyfried would be heading a new musical movie, based on the story of religious leader Mother Ann Lee, the founder of the Shaker Movement.

Seyfried was seen as Sophie in the film of Mamma Mia! and its sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. She also appeared as Cosette in the 2012 film Les Miserables along with roles in films like Mean Girls, Letters to Juliet, Dear John, Jennifer's Body, and more. Seyfried made her Off-Broadway debut in Neil LaBute's The Way We Get By in 2015.