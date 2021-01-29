Jennifer Ashley Tepper's THE UNTOLD STORIES OF BROADWAY, VOLUME 4 to be Released in March

Dress Circle Publishing has announced the release of THE UNTOLD STORIES OF BROADWAY, VOLUME 4, the latest in a series by historian and producer Jennifer Ashley Tepper. The book will be available on Tuesday, March 9 to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the 2020-2021 Broadway shutdown. This landmark multi-volume series tells the stories of all of the theaters on Broadway; the new addition includes the beloved houses the Imperial, Jacobs, Studio 54, Minskoff, Friedman, and Golden, as well as the five Broadway theaters that were destroyed in 1982, changing the course of New York City history. To pre-order THE UNTOLD STORIES OF BROADWAY, please visit www.dresscirclepublishing.com.

"During this time of great adversity for the theatre industry," says Tepper, "when we've been shut down for an entire year, we wanted to create and share a new book that reveals Broadway's essential nature and how special the theatre community is. Theatre people have always come together and persevered through tough times, and many of the stories in THE UNTOLD STORIES OF BROADWAY, VOLUME 4 shine a light on this moment we're now living through, from a historic perspective."

A portion of the book's proceeds will benefit The Broadway Advocacy Coalition, the theater community's response to the nation's pandemic of racism and police brutality.

THE UNTOLD STORIES OF BROADWAY, VOLUME 4, which includes over 30 new interviews, features hundreds of theatre professionals discussing everything that makes Broadway essential. How have shows like Fiddler on the Roof, Falsettos, A Raisin in the Sun, and Hair fought for social justice through art? Who are the groundbreaking artists whose names have been forgotten but should be remembered? What are the funniest bloopers from Les Misérables and the craziest legends from Studio 54's days as a nightclub? What are the ways that American politics have affected theatre in the last century, from the Federal Theatre Project to satirizing presidents on stage? How has Broadway made it through tough times and remained the heart of New York City throughout it all?

These invaluable books illuminate Broadway through the eyes of the producers, actors, stage hands, writers, musicians, company managers, dressers, designers, directors, ushers, door people and more who bring the theater to life each night.

This volume includes stories from Deborah Abramson, Jerry Adler, Lynn Ahrens, Jason Alexander, Mana Allen, Charlie Alterman, Michael Arden, Elizabeth Ashley, Angelina Avallone, Steven Baruch, Bryan Batt, Damian Bazadona, John Lee Beatty, Hunter Bell, Marty Bell, Brig Berney, Michael Berresse, Ken Billington, Sandy Binion, Patricia Birch, Reed Birney, André Bishop, Nick Blaemire, Heidi Blickenstaff, Walter Bobbie, Anne Bobby, Chris Boneau, Beowulf Boritt, Barry Bostwick, Jason Robert Brown, Jeb Brown, Laura Bell Bundy, Liz Callaway, Liz Caplan, Len Cariou, John Carrafa, Eileen Casey, Kristin Caskey, Harrison Chad, Kevin Chamberlin, Ted Chapin, Barbara Cook, Joan Copeland, Nancy Coyne, Gavin Creel, Charlotte d'Amboise, Marilyn D'Honau, Graciela Daniele, Ken Davenport, Penny Davis, Robin de Jesús, Carmel Dean, Jamie deRoy, Manny Diaz, Ed Dixon, Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf, Christopher Durang, James Dybas, Jake Epstein, Raúl Esparza, Tim Federle, Philip Feller, Bert Fink, Terry Finn, William Finn, Merwin Foard, Hunter Foster, Sonia Friedman, Larry Fuller, Artie Gaffin, Peter Gallagher, David Gallo, Irene Gandy, Christopher Gattelli, Paul Gemignani, Anita Gillette, Joanna Gleason, Annie Golden, Jason Graae, Ilene Graff, Randy Graff, Amanda Green, Richard Greenberg, Jane Greenwood, Harry Groener, Jonathan Groff, Aaron Simon Gross, Ann Harada, Wendall K. Harrington, F. Michael Haynie, Diane Heatherington, Jessica Hecht, Tom Hewitt, Larry Hochman, Mary Jane Houdina, David Henry Hwang, George S. Irving, Abe Jacob, Sally J. Jacobs, Jeremy Jordan, Jason Kantrowitz, Doug Katsaros, Natasha Katz, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Glen Kelly, Steve C. Kennedy, Eddie Korbich, Michael John LaChiusa, Nikka Graff Lanzarone, David Larsen, Liz Larsen, Andrew Leeds, Kenny Leon, Telly Leung, Peter Link, Laura Linney, Margo Lion, Jose Llana, William Ivey Long, David Loud, Anna Louizos, Hal Luftig, Patti LuPone, Galt MacDermot, Pam MacKinnon, Arielle Tepper Madover, Richard Maltby Jr., Joe Mantello, Kathleen Marshall, Mel Marvin, Marsha Mason, Tony Massey, Michael Mayer, Elizabeth I. McCann, Kevin McCollum, Donna McKechnie, John McMartin, Terrence McNally, Lynne Meadow, Michael Mendez, Alan Menken, Joanna Merlin, John Miller, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jessica Molaskey, Eric William Morris, Ann Morrison, Randy Morrison, Robert E. Morse, Julia Murney, Donna Murphy, Anne L. Nathan, George Nestor, Casey Nicholaw, Kelli O'Hara, Brynn O'Malley, Cynthia Onrubia, Eric Paris, Joey Parnes, Estelle Parsons, Diane Paulus, Mary Beth Peil, Tim Pettolina, John Pielmeier, Tonya Pinkins, Sam Pinkleton, Hayley Podschun, Richard Ponce, Red Press, Lonny Price, Harold Prince, Ben Rappaport, Theresa Rebeck, Fred Ricci, Arbender J. Robinson, Krysta Rodriguez, Charlie Rosen, Daryl Roth, Jordan Roth, Michael Rupert, Harvey Sabinson, Don Scardino, Thomas Schumacher, Justin Scribner, Florie Seery, Joan Shepard, David Shire, A.J. Shively, Leonard Soloway, Rick Sordelet, Louis St. Louis, Michael Starobin, Nevin Steinberg, Don Stitt, David Stone, Susan Stroman, Charles Strouse, Jason Tam, Lynne Taylor-Corbett, Julie Taymor, Bernie Telsey, Mary Testa, Alex Timbers, Taylor Trensch, Joyce Van Patten, Mike Van Praagh, Tom Viertel, Donna Vivino, Jim Walton, Tony Walton, Robert Wankel, Fritz Weaver, John Weidman, Ira Weitzman, Jennifer Werner, Frank Wildhorn, Mary Louise Wilson, George C. Wolfe, Amy Wolk, Greg Woolard, James Woolley, Nick Wyman, Alex Wyse, Anita Yavich, Brian Yorkey, and Jerry Zaks.