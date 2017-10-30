Jelani Alladin, John Riddle, Stephanie Umoh, and More Set To Launch 27th Season Of Free Broadway's Future Songbook Series Tonight

Broadway's Future Songbook Series - presented by Arts and Artists of Tomorrow begins its twenty-seventh season tonight, Monday, October 30th, in the Bruno Walter Auditorium at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center located at 111 Amsterdam Avenue and 65th Street. Showtime is at 6PM and ADMISSION IS FREE.

Produced and Hosted by John Znidarsic, the evening spotlights the songs of the award-winning songwriter Ross Baum. The concert will also be produced and directed by Ben Holtzman & Sammy Lopez of Holtzman-Lopez Productions with music direction by Curtis Reynolds, arrangements by Peter Hodgson, and an additional arrangement by Will Van Dyke. Featuring the lyrics of Neena Beber, Angelica Chéri, Chris Dwan, Jenny Leon, Clara Luthas, Charlie Oh, and Kathleen Wrinn.

Set to perform the work of Baum are Frozen-bound Jelani Alladin & John Riddle (The Visit), Stephanie Umoh (Ragtime, Junk), Hannah Corneau (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Marie Eife (Legally Blonde), Danny Harris Kornfeld (Rent), Eric Meyers (The Lightning Thief), Cassie Levine, Sydney Morton (American Psycho, Motown), Erika Peterson, Lee Slobotkin (The Book of Mormon, Wicked), and Emma Stratton (Prince of Broadway).

Baum is a composer, performer, and music arranger born and raised in New York.His original work has been seen on stages and screens across the country including Lincoln Center, NY City Center, Barrington Stage Company, Nickelodeon, Sesame Street, Billboard, Playbill, Lifetime, and the E! Network. During his two years at the NYU Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program, he participated in residencies at Goodspeed Opera House and Two River Theater, and was selected as winner of NY City Center's Sondheim Remix contest. His original musical, Gun & Powder (book & lyrics by Angelica Chéri), was recently chosen for the Signature Theatre's 2017 SigWorks Musical Theatre Lab where it received a two-week developmental workshop. Ross composed original scores to Anne Frank: My Secret Life and A Letter To Auntie Rosa, which were commissioned by Diverging Elements Theatre Co. Also with Chéri, he was commissioned to write the official anthem for the National Children's Theatre of South Africa and the score for her play, I Will Not Lie To David, to debut at the National Black Theatre in 2018. Ross is a founder and music director of the vocal group RANGE a cappella. For more, visit www.rossbaum.net.

