Jay Armstrong Johnson and More Complete Lineup for Michael Mott's ABANDONED HEART Release Concert

As previously announced, songwriter Michael Mott will debut his second studio album, Abandoned Heart, live in concert on Monday, October 9th at 9:00PM at The Cutting Room in NYC.

This eclectic night of original material features a variety of feel good pop, anthemic soul and introspective ballads featuring vocals by some of Broadway, television and film's most celebrated talents. The LP is co-produced by Mott and Richard Matthew and will be released by Grammy-award winning label Broadway Records.

Mott will be featured at the piano, joined by his five piece band. Guest vocalists who will be singing his original material include Jenna Ushkowitz (Glee, Waitress), Andy Mientus (Smash, The Flash, Spring Awakening), Jay Armstrong Johnson (On The Town, Hands on a Hard Body), Ciara Renée (Big Fish, Pippin, DC's Legends of Tomorrow), Eric LaJuan Summers (Kinky Boots), Kacey Velazquez (Pop/R&B Artist), Shayna Steele (Hairspray Live), Crystal Monee Hall (International Soul Recording Artist, Rent), Bonnie Milligan (Kinky Boots National Tour), Alexa Green (Recording Artist, Wicked National Tour), Remy Zaken (Spring Awakening), Jerome Bell (Recording Artist), and some very special surprise guests. Singer Reilly will open for Michael.

Abandoned Heart: Live in Concert is Produced by Robin Carus and Directed by Hunter Bird.

A portion of the proceeds will go towards a cause - to be announced during the event. The Cutting Room is located at 44 East 32nd Street. Showtime is 9:00PM. There is a $25/$30 cover charge plus a $20 food/drink minimum. Visit www.thecuttingroomnyc.com or www.MichaelMott.net.

Michael Mott is a composer, lyricist, singer, actor and voice teacher living in NYC. Born and raised in New Hartford, New York, Michael graduated from Ithaca College with a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree in Musical Theatre Performance. After graduating, he moved to New York City and enjoyed a successful career performing in numerous Off-Broadway, regional and national touring shows. In 2012 he decided to shift his focus to writing and was accepted into the prestigious BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Writer's Workshop. He has since been named one of Playbill's "Contemporary Musical Theatre Songwriters You Should Know."

Michael's debut album, Where The Sky Ends, is a compilation album of his original theatre, jazz and pop music performed by some of the best singers on Broadway, co-produced by Mott and legendary orchestrator/ producer, Kim Scharnberg. The LP has been referred to as "a masterpiece" by Broadway World and was released by Grammy Award Winning label, Broadway Records on June 17, 2014. Due to popular demand, Where The Sky Ends: The Dance Remixes was released by the same label on October 14, 2014 and spawned the popular dance track, Gone (Julian Marsh Ethereal Mix). In 2016 he composed a Christmas single for Broadway star, Laura Osnes, co-produced by Mott, Scharnberg and Jeremy Roberts. Christmas, Will You Stay? was released digitally on his own label, Motta Music, on December 6, 2016.

Mr. Mott has had the great fortune of working with some of the best singers in the business both in the recording studio and on stage in his touring show, Michael Mott & Friends. His collaborations include TONY Award Nominees Jeremy Jordan, Laura Osnes, Jennifer Damiano, Orfeh, Sierra Boggess, Zachary Levi, Jenna Ushkowitz, Andy Mientus, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Adrienne Warren, Justin Guarini, Brian Justin Crum, Shayna Steele, James Snyder, Jackie Burns, Mitch Jarvis, Michael Lanning, Marissa McGowan, Crystal Monee Hall, Loren Allred, Natalie Weiss, Teal Wicks, Jason Gotay, Ryan Silverman and countless others. As composer/ lyricist, Mr. Mott's original musicals include In The Light (book by Nathan Wright and Justin Silvestri), The Don (book by Corey Skaggs) and Lucifer (co-lyricist, Mike Squillante, book by Corey Skaggs). He co-conceived and composed music to the original ten minute musical, Riding Out The Storm, written with lyricist and librettist, Christine Toy Johnson. Additionally, he has written and recorded several stand alone pop/ R&B/ top 40 songs, available upon request. Twitter/ Instagram: @Michael_Mott | Web: www.MichaelMott.net

Broadway Records (Van Dean, President) is one of the preeminent theatrical record labels to produce original cast albums for major Broadway and Off-Broadway shows including the Grammy and Tony Award-winning The Color Purple (2015 revival), the Grammy nominated Matilda The Musical and Fiddler on the Roof (2015 revival), Allegiance and Disaster! among others. Recent releases include Anastasia, Bandstand, Groundhog Day, The Lightning Thief, The Visit, Doctor Zhivago, Side Show (2014 revival), Bonnie & Clyde, Big Fish and NBC's television events, The Wiz Live! and Peter Pan Live!. The label's critically-acclaimed "Live at Feinstein's/54 BELOW" series features top Broadway stars including Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, Annaleigh Ashford, Norbert Leo Butz, Sierra Boggess, Laura Benanti, Emily Skinner & Alice Ripley, Frank Wildhorn and Friends, Micky Dolenz and many others. Most recently, Broadway Records launched the Broadway for Orlando initiative (in partnership with creators Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley) as a response to the Pulse nightclub mass shooting. The all-star benefit single, "What the World Needs Now is Love" (recorded at NYC's Avatar Studios on Wednesday, June 15, 2016) has been downloaded more than 65k times and raised over $100k to date and counting, with 100% of the proceeds benefitting the GLBT Center of Central Florida. Additionally, the song reached No. 1 on the iTunes song chart in its first week of release and broke into the Billboard Top 100 with no commercial radio play. To learn more, visit BroadwayRecords.com.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles