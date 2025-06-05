JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN Extends Run on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Broadway production of John Proctor Is the Villain by Kimberly Belflower has extended its run at the Booth Theatre through Sunday, August 31. Sadie Sink will play her final performance on Sunday, July 13. New casting for ‘Shelby Holcomb’ will be announced next week.

Performances for John Proctor Is the Villain, with direction by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor opened on Broadway at the Booth Theatre (222 W 45th St) on April 14, 2025.

John Proctor Is the Villain stars Sadie Sink as ‘Shelby Holcomb.’ She is joined by Nihar Duvvuri (Romeo + Juliet) as ‘Mason Adams,’ Tony Award winner Gabriel Ebert (Matilda) as ‘Carter Smith,’ Molly Griggs (Hello, Dolly!) as ‘Bailey Gallagher,’ Maggie Kuntz (The Outsiders) as ‘Ivy Watkins,’ Hagan Oliveras (Our Town) as ‘Lee Turner,’ Morgan Scott (Jaja’s African Hair Braiding) as ‘Nell Shaw,’ Tony Award nominee Fina Strazza (Matilda) as ‘Beth Powell,’ and Drama Desk nominee Amalia Yoo (No Hard Feelings) as ‘Raelynn Nix.’ Understudies are Noah Pacht, Fiona Robberson, Shian Tomlinson, Garrett Young, and Victoria Vourkoutiotis.

In John Proctor Is the Villain, five young women – fueled by pop music, optimism, and fury – clash with their school, their Georgia town, and the stories they've been instructed to believe. As their class dissects The Crucible, they begin to question who we deem heroic, who we call a villain, and who gets burned in the process. With biting humor and a beating heart, this explosive new play – “one of the most anticipated of the season” (The New York Times) – shines a blazing spotlight on the eternal fight to claim your own narrative in a world that’s still stuck in the past.