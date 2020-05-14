JAGGED LITTLE PILL's Elizabeth Stanley, Derek Klena and Sean Allan Krill Talk Working With Alanis Morissette and More on Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge

Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Yesterday, May 13, he chatted with the stars of Jagged Little Pill: Elizabeth Stanley, Derek Klena and Sean Allan Krill.

Derek shared that he was the first member of the cast to test positive for COVID-19.

"I was actually out of the show three days prior to the shutdown," he said. "My last show was Sunday, March 8th or 9th, and then I was actually out Tuesday, Wednesday, and what would have been Thursday. So that was kind of bizarre, leaving Sunday and having no idea, and then not being back to the theatre, and then just not doing the show again..."

"In my experience with it, it was just a combination of a really bad cold, flu combination," he said of his symptoms. "I had all of the aches and pains and fever that goes along with a flu, but I also had a sinus-y headache that I would have from a sinus infection. Luckily I never had any of the breathing complications."

Elizabeth and Sean both said that they believe they also had COVID-19, as they were ill prior to the shutdown. However, at that time, tests were so few and far between, so neither of them got tested. They both plan to get the antibody test in the future.

The trio also talked about what it's been like working with Alanis Morissette throughout the process of putting the show together.

"She's an incredible soul. Her energy is just, it's God-energy," Sean said. "She walks into the room and she's just supportive, and she's loving, and she's wise and funny. Once I got past being starstruck, which honestly, I don't know if I ever really will. She's just an incredible, collaborative, giving, nurturing artist and human being."

Watch the full interview here!

JAGGED LITTLE PILL is an exhilarating new musical inspired by the themes and raw emotions laid bare in Alanis Morissette's seminal album of the same name. The Healys appear to be a picture-perfect suburban family - but looks can be deceiving. When the cracks beneath the surface begin to show, they must choose between maintaining the status quo or facing harsh truths about themselves, their community, and the world around them.

This original story is ignited by Morissette's groundbreaking music - including such hits as "You Oughta Know," "Head Over Feet," "Hand In My Pocket," and "Ironic" - plus brand-new songs written for the show. Hailed by The New York Times as "a big-hearted musical that breaks the mold," Jagged Little Pill "takes on the good work we are always asking new musicals to do: the work of singing about real things."





