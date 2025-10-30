J Harrison Ghee, Rob McClure and More Join 33rd Annual Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The York Theatre Company will host its 33rd Annual Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala on Monday, November 10, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. at The Edison Ballroom (240 West 47th Street, New York City).

The evening will include performances from Bobby Conte, Charl Brown, Christiani Pitts, Christopher Sieber, Cynthia Darlow, J. Harrison Ghee, Jelani Remy, Judy Kaye, Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Marilu Henner, Rob McClure, Seth Rudetsky, AJ Shively, and more.

Honorees

This year’s Gala will honor four-time Tony Award-winning director Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly!, The Music Man, Guys and Dolls) with the Oscar Hammerstein Award for Lifetime Achievement in Musical Theater, and Joan Ross Sorkin, librettist and lyricist (BLACK SWAN Blues, Go Green!, Dandelion) and former York Theatre Board President, with The York Theatre Founders’ Award.

Since its inception in 1988, the Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala has celebrated leading figures in musical theater while supporting The York Theatre’s mission of developing new musicals and preserving notable works from the past. Past honorees have included Harold Prince, Stephen Sondheim, Angela Lansbury, Patti LuPone, and André De Shields.

Ticket Information

Gala tickets include pre-show cocktails, a seated dinner, and an evening of performances. Tickets start at $1,000 and are available at www.yorktheatre.org/gala.

For additional information, visit www.yorktheatre.org or call The York Theatre Box Office at (212) 935-5820.