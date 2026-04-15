Interview: Arielle Jacobs Brings Sondheim - and Her Husband - to BROADWAY DREAM ROLES

At Broadway Dream Roles, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ newest annual event, performers step into the roles they’ve always longed to play - but haven’t, yet. For Here Lies Love and Aladdin star Arielle Jacobs, that means the music of Stephen Sondheim with a deeply personal duet alongside her husband, J.J. Caruncho.

We caught up with Jacobs ahead of the one-night-only performance, set for Monday, April 20, to talk about the magic of Broadway Cares events, the challenge and beauty of Sondheim’s work and the meaningful collaboration at the heart of her performance.

What made you say yes to being part of Broadway Dream Roles?

I love doing all of the Broadway Cares events because it feels like such a celebration of the industry. All of these incredible artists come together for one night to share songs they love, all to help those facing challenging times right now.

What I think Broadway Cares does so beautifully is give artists the opportunity to do things we never thought we’d be able to do. When I did Broadway Backwards a few years ago, I sang “Why God Why?” from Miss Saigon. I realized I was the first woman to perform that song on a Broadway stage with a Broadway orchestra. That moment felt so expansive, like there were no limitations on what was possible.

That’s what makes nights like this feel so magical. You get to stretch, take risks and step into something new, all while contributing to something bigger than yourself.

You’ll be performing a Sondheim number. What is it about his music that pulls you in as a performer?

His work just reaches into the inner landscape of human experience in a way that nothing else does. When I was younger, I listened to Into the Woods constantly, and even before I saw the show, I felt like the music was making me think differently.

As a performer, it’s incredibly fulfilling because his songs let you express what life actually feels like - the complexity, the contradictions, the things happening in your mind and your heart at the same time.

And then there’s the technical side. His music is HARD, in the best way. I studied music theory and grew up reading sheet music, so getting to dig into those intricate rhythms and intervals is such a joy. He was so precise, even down to how the words sit on the music. He was a genius.

What can you tease about the song you’ve chosen and why it feels meaningful right now?

This song feels like a mantra for artists. It’s a reminder of how to stay grounded and keep going in this business, no matter how many auditions, rejections or long gaps you experience.

I’ve had those gaps in my own career, and I’ve definitely had moments where I questioned what was next or whether I had any control at all. This song brings me back to the idea that the most important thing is to keep creating, to keep sharing your voice and to trust that what you have to say is enough.

That idea of sharing your voice - even when you’re unsure, even when you feel vulnerable - is something I’ve really had to work on. There have been times where I didn’t trust that my perspective or my instincts mattered in a room. Singing this feels like both a reminder and a practice: to speak up, to express myself fully and to believe that my voice has value.

You had a memorable moment meeting Sondheim earlier in your career. Can you take us back to that?

I got to perform in a presentation of Merrily We Roll Along for him when Roundabout was considering a revival. It was surreal, just being in a room singing his work for him.

Afterward, I introduced myself and told him how much his music meant to me, how it shaped my desire to become an artist. And he just chuckled and said, “Don’t blame me.”

It was perfect. So dry, so funny.

And then after he left, I actually went and sat in the chair where he had been sitting for hours, just trying to absorb something - his energy, his thought process. And my mind went completely quiet. It felt like this deep stillness, like after meditation. I don’t know if that’s actually how his mind worked, but it was a really profound moment.

You’re sharing the stage with your husband for this performance. What makes that collaboration especially meaningful?

We’ve performed together before - we’ve done Into the Woods, In the Heights - and I love singing with him. He’s such a beautiful actor and singer.

But this duet feels especially personal. In some ways, it mirrors our relationship. Because we’re both artists, we’re able to support each other in a very specific way. We understand what it means to put yourself out there and how vulnerable that can be.