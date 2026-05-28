Chrissy Metz to Make Broadway Debut in & JULIET in June

Emmy & Golden Globe Award-nominated actress and singer Chrissy Metz will make her Broadway debut in & Juliet! Metz will star as ‘Angelique’ for a limited engagement, beginning Thursday, June 18 through September 13, 2026. Perhaps best known for her role as ‘Kate Pearson’ in the beloved NBC TV show “This Is Us,” Metz made her New York stage debut in a benefit reading of Neil LaBute’s Fat Pig for MCC in 2017.

“I’m so excited to be making my Broadway debut, and to do it in a show that is this joyful feels like an absolute dream come true,” Metz said. “I think some of the hardest working, most creative people work in live theater and well, Broadway scares me to bits, which is why I have always wanted to do it. Pray for me!”

Tony Award nominee Jeannette Bayardelle will play her final performance as ‘Angelique’ on June 14, 2026.

Currently in its fourth summer on Broadway, & Juliet opened in November 2022 and will celebrate its 1500th performance at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on Tuesday, June 23, 2026.

Metz joins a cast that also includes Gianna Harris as ‘Juliet,’ James Monroe Iglehart as ‘Lance,’ Alison Luff as ‘Anne,’ Drew Gehling as ‘Shakespeare,’ Michael Iván Carrier as ‘May,’ Bayardelle as ‘Angélique,’ Liam Pearce as ‘Romeo,’ and Nathan Levy as ‘François’. Gabe Amato, Daniel Assetta, Reese Britts, Nicholas Cooper, Jhailyn Paige Farcon, Laurie Hernandez, Makai Hernandez, Joomin Hwang, Elsa Keefe, Alaina Ví Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Mackenzie Meadows, Esosa Oviasu, Cassie Silva, TJ Tapp, Zalah Vallien, Darien Van Rensalier, and Romy Vuksan complete the cast.

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About Chrissy Metz

Chrissy Metz is an Emmy and two-time Golden Globe nominee actor best known for her breakout role as Kate Pearson in the award-winning NBC series “This Is Us,” which won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series in 2018 and 2019, as well as the People’s Choice Award for Favorite New TV Drama. Next up, Chrissy stars opposite Stephan Graham, Liev Schreiber and Rory Culkin in the thriller “Nocturne,” which premieres this Fall on Apple+. Most recently, Chrissy starred in Faith in the Flames: The Nicole Jolly Story, now streaming on Netflix, where it reached the #2 spot in Netflix’s Top 10. She also wrote and performed the film’s title song, “Last Day in Paradise.” She also appeared in the 2025 hit series The Hunting Wives (Netflix), adapted from the best-selling novel by May Cobb.

Additional credits include the Netflix British comedy Bank of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger, American Horror Story, My Name Is Earl, Entourage, The Last O.G., and the Netflix film Sierra Burgess Is a Loser. Chrissy also starred in the feature films Stay Awake and Breakthrough, for which she performed the Oscar-nominated song “I’m Standing With You,” written by Diane Warren. Her memoir, This Is Me, debuted at #1 on the New York Times Bestseller list, as did her children’s book When I Talk to God, I Talk About You, which is paired with her album Prayed For This Day. She has also been named to People magazine’s “Ones to Watch” and “50 Most Beautiful” lists.