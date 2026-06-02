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Video: Marla Mindelle Hopes TITANIQUE Makes Your Cheeks Hurt from Laughter

Marla Mindelle is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, Best Book of a Musical, and Best Musical.

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In 2010, Marla Mindelle made her Broadway debut in the Tony-winning revival of South Pacific. Now 16 years later, she's back for her own Tonys victory (or three!) as a first-time, triple nominee for Titanique

On moving the beloved show to Broadway, she shared: "I was so scared. I was like, 'Oh gosh, we're going to go from the basement to 1,300 seats. Are we going to lose the intimacy and the charm? And we have not at all. The audience is there. I'm looking at everyone. I'm in the audience. I'm with them. I'm high-fiving people. They're treating me like I'm Celine Dion. It's crazy.  And we haven't lost anything. And I'm just... it feels magical."

Watch in this video as Marla chats more about the show's incredible journey so far, the incredible audience reaction, and so much more. Plus, check out who she is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 79th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 7, 2026.


Theater Fans' Choice Awards
2026 Theater Fans' Choice Awards - Live Stats
Best Lead Performer in a Play - Top 3
1. Daniel Radcliffe - Every Brilliant Thing
27.6% of votes
2. Nathan Lane - Death of a Salesman
13.9% of votes
3. John Lithgow - Giant
6.2% of votes

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