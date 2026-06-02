Michael Crawford Teases Potential Reunion with Andrew Lloyd Webber

A grand reunion may be on the horizon for Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber and Michael Crawford. The duo, whose partnership resulted in Crawford's award-winning turn as The Phantom of the Opera in both New York and London, may come together for a new project, says the star.

"[Webber's] hinting that he wants me to do something… it may materialise, but I won't know for another few months. I've got to keep practising like crazy for it to be acceptable," Crawford recently told HELLO! Magazine.

As of this writing, it is unclear which Webber project Crawford would potentially be involved with. The composer is currently working on two projects: The Illusionist and a musical about the theft of the Mona Lisa. Either way, this would be a wildly significant event for the two musical theater artists, who last collaborated on Webber's 2011 adaptation of The Wizard of Oz and, before that, the London production of The Woman in White.

Crawford himself currently resides in New Zealand and has been largely retired from performing for several years. However, the stage and screen star became a Kennedy Center Honoree in 2025. He told the outlet that he continues to attend singing classes and has an interest in doing a retrospective one-man production "so that I involve the audience and they think of their early life." The singer also revealed that a documentary is in the works about his life. Read the full story in HELLO! Magazine.

Michael Crawford created the role of 'The Phantom' in the hit musical, earning him an astonishing catalogue of critical recognition, including Broadway's Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards, and the Los Angeles Dramalogue Award and Drama Critics Award.

After opening in Phantom on October 9, 1986, he was made an Officer of the British Empire (OBE) by the Queen, as well as receiving his second Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical. He played the part for three and a half years as the toast of London, New York, and Los Angeles. In 2014, he was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for charitable and philanthropic services, particularly to children's charities.

Other stage credits include Billy, Dance of the Vampires, The Woman in White, The Wizard of Oz, and The Go-Between. Onscreen, he can be seen in A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, How I Won the War, Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, and more.

Michael Crawford Photo Credit: Kennedy Center; Andrew Lloyd Webber Photo Credit: Danny Kaan