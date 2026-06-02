Video: Meet the Tony-Nominated Directors of 2026

What would Broadway be without the guidance of its directors- the people behind the scenes who shepherd the performances of the actors onstage and lend their artistic vision to the productions that make us laugh, cry, and appreciate the power of theatre. Ten people were singled out for their exceptional contribution to this Broadway season.

Watch as we chat with: Tim Jackson (Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)), Whitney White (Liberation), Lear deBessonet (Ragtime), Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch (Cats: The Jellicle Ball), and Christopher Gattelli (Schmigadoon!).

The 79th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 7, 2026.