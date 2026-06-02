Photos: In Rehearsals for ASL and Spoken English ELEPHANT SHOES World Premiere

Check out new rehearsal photos for Two River Theater and Deaf West Theatre’s upcoming world premiere of Elephant Shoes, the new musical with a soaring contemporary score and an immersive blend of spoken English, ASL, and stage technology. Elephant Shoes will run in the Joan and Robert Rechnitz Theater from June 6 through June 28, 2026.

The full cast includes Antoinette Lori Abbamonte as Laurie, Klea Blackhurst as Beverly/Mrs. Millner, Daniel Durant as Cy, Taylor Iman Jones as Roxy, Amy Keum as Jenna, Remy Laifer as Bob, James Olivas as Chris, Siena Rafter as Simone, Hector Reynoso as Roy, Don Stephenson as Wayne, and Raven Sutton as Liz.

Cy is a deaf tech developer who is brilliant at finding the words for everything, except the ones that matter most. So when his Best Friend Chris falls for Roxy, Cy does what comes naturally: he becomes the voice behind every message, every perfect line, every moment that makes Roxy fall harder. The only problem? Cy is falling too. In a world built on instant translation, the hardest words are still the ones you have to say for yourself. Elephant Shoes asks what you do when the most important thing you’ve ever said isn’t yours to say.