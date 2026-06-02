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Video: Christopher Abbott on His Tony Nomination- 'It's All Just Icing'

Christopher Abbott is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play.

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In 2011, Christopher Abbott made his Broadway debut in the first Broadway revival of The House of Blue Leaves. 15 years later, he's back on the boards and Tony-nominated for his extraordinary performance in one of the most beloved American plays of all time- Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman.

"I'm a believer that you're never owed anything, you know what mean? But what I can say is I and we put in the work and everyone that worked on this really put in the work.," he told BroadwayWorld. "So it's nice sometimes to get assurance that you're doing the right thing."  

Watch in this video as Christopher chats more about the importance of the theatre community, his long journey in the industry so far, and so much more. Plus, check out who he is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 79th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 7, 2026.


Theater Fans' Choice Awards
2026 Theater Fans' Choice Awards - Live Stats
Best Off-Broadway Musical - Top 3
1. The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - New World Stages
23.7% of votes
2. Mexodus - Minetta Lane Theatre
11.4% of votes
3. Bat Boy - City Center
7.9% of votes

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