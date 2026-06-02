Exclusive: Watch the New Cast of OPERATION MINCEMEAT Sing 'God That's Brilliant'

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You know what's brilliant...? The new cast of Operation Mincemeat, who took over in the four-time Tony-nominated musical in February. BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you an exclusive performance of "God That's Brilliant", performed by the full company.

The Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical, originally scheduled to run for just 16 weeks on Broadway, will now play through February 14, 2027, due to popular demand.

The Broadway regiment features Brandon Contreras as ‘Charles Cholmondeley & Others,’ Jessi Kirtley as ‘Jean Leslie & Others,’ Tony Award Nominee Julia Knitel as ‘Ewen Montagu & Others,’ Jeff Kready as ‘Hester Leggatt & Others,’ and Amanda Jill Robinson as ‘Johnny Bevan & Others.’ The understudies include Robert Ariza, Allison Guinn, Sam Hartley, Gerianne Pérez and Lexi Rabadi.

In Operation Mincemeat, it’s 1943, and the Allied Forces are on the ropes. Luckily, they’ve got a trick up their sleeve. Well, not up their sleeve, per se, but rather inside the pocket of a stolen corpse. Equal parts farce, thriller, and Ian Fleming-style spy caper (with an assist from Mr. Fleming himself), Operation Mincemeat tells the wildly improbable and hilarious true story of the covert operation that turned the tide of WWII.