Institute for American Musical Theatre Expanding This Fall

After only 5 years in business, IAMT is expanding. This fall, NYC's most exciting musical theatre program will be moving into their second space in Washington Heights- a 5000 sq. ft. acting school. This space will be dedicated to acting technique class, Film & TV class, along with presenting new musicals from both the IAMT New Works Series and the IAMT Creators program. The musicals are performed exclusively by IAMT students and graduates. From promising first time writers, composers, lyricists and choreographers, to Tony Award-winning creative teams. IAMT will put up 3-5 new works every semester which gives the IAMT students the opportunity to learn how to create new works of art with the very people who created them. As such, the students will meet and network with new and exciting creatives that work in the industry!



Michael Minarik, co-founder of IAMT and Acting head says: "We are so excited to build this new space where creatives of all types are able to present their works without the financial impediments and strains of trying to put their art up in NYC. As a Broadway producer myself, I know the difficulties of putting up new works in NYC, from finding space to financial responsibilities and getting the talent to all be present at the same time. At IAMT, our students will be the talent in the presentations, working with these incredible creative teams and building wonderful relationships with NYC creatives while still in school and after they graduate the program."



IAMT is a 2-year professional training program with an optional 3rd year. IAMT was founded by Andrew Drost and co-founded by Michael Minarik with the specific mission that current professionals of today need to be teaching the aspiring professionals of tomorrow without the massive financial strain that many conservatory programs and colleges inflict on their students.



IAMT is located at 3835 Broadway, with its own 8000 sq. ft. space. IAMT students are already booking Broadway shows, off-Broadway shows, Broadway National tours, other National Tours, regional theater, cruise ships and more...



Some shows IAMT students have booked as of late include: An Office and a Gentleman (national tour), Summer: The Donna Summer Musical (national tour), Escape to Margaritaville (national tour), The Music Man (Broadway with Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster), Little Shop Of Horrors (off-Broadway with Jeremy Jordan), and the 25th Anniversary national tour of RENT.

IAMT has also announced that Ryan Emmons and Dee Roscioli have joined the teaching staff.

Ryan Emmons (IAMT: Resident Director) Broadway directing credits include Groundhog Day (Assistant Director), Matilda the Musical (Resident Director) and Ghost the Musical (SDC Observer). Ryan was the Resident Director for the First National Tour of Matilda the Musical and the US Tour of Miss Saigon. He is a founding member and Co-Artistic Director of No.11 Productions, with whom he has directed many productions over the past 12 years. Ryan has directed projects for Home Made Theatre (NY), Kentucky Repertory Theatre (KY), NYMF (NYC), The Stella Adler Studio of Acting (NY), The University of Utah (UT) and Columbia University (NY). He is also a Production Adviser for Arts Connection and freelance directs at various schools. Ryan holds a BS in Theatre from Skidmore College, studied in London and Stratford at the British American Drama Academy and served as the NY State Chapter Director of the Educational Theatre Association (New York Thespians) for 8 years.

Dee Roscioli's (FILM /TV faculty) home base is NYC but she has travelled the world singing and acting. Dee is best known for her 7-year record-breaking run as Elphaba in the smash Broadway hit Wicked, where she led the Broadway, Chicago, San Francisco and 1st National Touring Companies. Most recently, Dee was seen on Broadway in The Cher Show portraying the pop icon herself as both Star and Lady Cher. Dee was profoundly honored to perform with her "Cher Show" cast members on the 2019 Tony Awards. In 2015 she was invited into the closing company of the Broadway revival of Fiddler On The Roof playing the mischievous Fruma Sarah, which was filmed and archived for Lincoln Center's performance library. Dee has also had the privilege of creating the role of Emily in John Kander's newest musical Kid Victory, where she was directed by the incomparable Liesl Tommy. This production went on to have a critically acclaimed run at the prestigious Vineyard Theatre in NYC and she can also be heard on the Original Cast Recording.

In addition to her theatre credits, she has performed as a headlining act in Symphony's all over the world. She has also created her solo show for the legendary Birdland Jazz, 54 Below and Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival cabaret series. She has also guest starred on various TV series. For updates on Dee follow her on Instagram and Facebook! @deeroscioli

For additional information, visit: https://www.iamusicaltheatre.com/ or visit their Instagram: @iamusicaltheatre