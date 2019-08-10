IDINA MENZEL
Click Here for More Articles on IDINA MENZEL

Idina Menzel Kicks Off Campaign For Children's Access to Hearing Aids

Aug. 10, 2019  

Idina Menzel Kicks Off Campaign For Children's Access to Hearing Aids

Idina Menzel has joined Let California Kids Hear and California families to kick off a statewide campaign urging the passage of legislation ensuring all children have access to hearing aids. On Monday, August 12 at The Grove in Los Angeles, Menzel will announce her support for Assembly Bill 598 together with Rick J. Caruso, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Caruso. AB 598, authored by Assemblymember Richard Bloom (D- Santa Monica) would require private health insurance companies cover the costs of hearing aids for children.

Currently, there is no such coverage requirement, leaving thousands of California families with no choice but to pay thousands of dollars out-of-pocket for medically necessary hearing aids and related services. Some children who are deaf or hard of hearing are unable to access hearing aids altogether due to the high cost and lack of mandated insurance coverage - depriving them of a critically necessary tool for language and speech development.

Let California Kids Hear, a statewide coalition, is advocating for this legislation.

"We are incredibly grateful to have Idina's and Rick's support to shine a light on this effort," said Let California Kids Hear co-chair Michelle Marciniak. "It's imperative that all of California's children have access to the services they need," added Let California Kids Hear co-chair Lydia Sussman.

AB 598 recently passed the Senate Health Committee and now heads to the Senate Appropriations Committee and then to the full Senate for vote.



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Ruby Rakos, Max Von Essen, Lesli Margherita, and More Will Lead CHASING RAINBOWS: THE ROAD TO OZ at Paper Mill Playhouse
  • Cast Announced For 50th Anniversary Tour Of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
  • XANADU Tour Announces Additional Casting and Dates - Boston, Baltimore, Detroit, Cincinnati, and More!
  • How Can You Score Tickets to HERCULES in Central Park? Public Theater Announces New Lottery
  • Michael Jackson Musical DON'T STOP 'TIL YOU GET ENOUGH to Hold Creative Lab
  • ALADDIN Adds Monday Performances; FROZEN and THE LION KING Get New Schedules

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup