Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album

Multi-platinum selling singer/songwriter and Tony Award-winning performer, Idina Menzel, released a brand new electrifying single "Move" from her upcoming dance project, Drama Queen.

Produced by Chantry Johnson and Mitch Allan, "Move" provides an infectious beat for listeners to embrace the way in which music moves them. The powerful and vibrant new single is about being your authentic self, stepping out of the shadows, and not letting someone else get in your way or steal the spotlight from you.

Menzel said about the upcoming project: "I am a Drama Queen...I'm dramatic and emotional and passionate. I love the stage and the spotlight. I love the attention and the roar of an audience. I have big feelings. I sing my ass off through tears of joy, heartbreak, anger, and sadness. This project is the most fun I've ever had writing and recording an album. I want everyone to move and sing with me and embrace their inner Drama Queen.

"I'm so thrilled that the first single, 'Move' is coming in time for Pride Month. It's a celebration of love in all its forms," Menzel said of the new project. "The LGBTQIA+ community has always been so inspiring to me-watching friends and fans live so courageously, so authentically.

So, from this Drama Queen to anyone and everyone who wants to join me in celebration: I'll meet you on the dance floor or at the stage door or wherever you will have me. This album is for you."

Menzel's upcoming dance project Drama Queen, scheduled for release August 18 via BMG, showcases her powerhouse vocals through soaring anthems, disco-infused beats, and just the right amount of drama.

Menzel worked alongside global hitmakers Nile Rodgers, Jake Shears, Justin Tranter, Sir Nolan, Simon Wilcox, Laura Veltz, Jim Eliot, Maty Noyes, Mitch Allan, Lindy Robbins, Chantry Johnson, Michelle Zarlenga and more to create a body of work that is a departure from what she's put out in the past.

Harnessing the same unforgettable presence both on the stage and the big screen, Drama Queen is the latest project in which Menzel employs her greatest superpower.

A hot-pink 140 gram vinyl LP autographed by Idina is available for pre-order exclusively through Idina's D2C store HERE. Fans will be able to purchase a sky-blue vinyl 140 gram LP available exclusively at Barnes & Noble.

Listen to the new single here:

ABOUT Idina Menzel

Idina Menzel is a Tony-Award winning, powerhouse multi-hyphenate: a singer, an actress in film and TV, a songwriter, a Broadway star, and a philanthropist. She rose to fame for her role as Maureen in the popular Broadway musical Rent, and her career took off when she won a Tony Award for her role as Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, in the smash musical Wicked.

Her voice can be heard as Elsa in Disney's Oscar® winning Frozen, the second highest grossing animated film of all time, with more than $1.2 billion in worldwide box office revenue. The film's song "Let It Go", voiced by Menzel, became an instant international phenomenon, winning the Oscar® for Best Original Song - where Menzel performed it at the ceremony - and the Grammy® Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

The track reached #5 on the Billboard Hot 100, making Menzel the first artist with both a Billboard Top 10 hit and a Tony Award for acting.

A skillful songwriter, Menzel's prolific recording career includes multiple cast albums and the solo albums: Still I Can't Be Still, Here, I Stand, Idina, and her latest album, Christmas: A Season of Love, which was released October 2019 via Schoolboy Records/Decca Records.

The album featured Ariana Grande, Billy Porter, Josh Gad and Idina's husband, Aaron Lohr and was the second holiday album from Menzel, following her October 2014 release of Holiday Wishes, which debuted at #1 on Billboard's Holiday Albums chart and gave Menzel a Top 10 album on the Billboard Top 200 Album Chart.

Her third studio LP of original songs, idina. landed in the Top 30 on Billboard's Top 200 charts upon its release in 2016. Menzel received the Breakthrough Artist of the Year Award at Billboard's annual Women in Music event in 2014 and performed the National Anthem at Super Bowl XLIX.