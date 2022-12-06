Ice Theatre Of New York to Present 2022 Winter Holiday Skating Celebration And Tree Lighting This Month

Ice Theatre of New York will take part in the 2022 Winter Holiday Skating Celebration and Tree Lighting at The Rink at Denny Farrell Riverbank State Park on December 10 at 4pm. The program will feature performances by ITNY, Riverbank Figure Skating Club, Figure Skating in Harlem, the Sky Rink All Stars, junior apprentices and guest performers. At the end of the event Santa makes an appearance and the tree is lit. Attendance is free and no tickets are required. For more information, visit www.icetheatre.org/2022-free-winter-holiday-skating-celebration-and-tree-lighting.html.

About Ice Theatre of New York

Ice Theatre of New York (ITNY) exists to create and advance ice dance as (an ensemble) performing art form with its professional ice dance company. ITNY is also dedicated to providing education and to presenting public performances to people of all ages. We aim to inspire people to experience the balance, flow and flight of skating and to engage in a lifelong healthy activity.

Founded in 1984 by Moira North, Ice Theatre of New York has changed the face of figure skating by creating works that integrate the sensibilities of contemporary dance, music and art challenging the perceptions and conventional definitions of figure skating. Through its performances in both traditional and site-specific venues, ITNY presents ice dance that opens one's eyes to seeing skating in unexpected ways. ITNY was the first ice dance company to receive dance program funding from the National Endowment for the Arts, the New York State Council on the Arts and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs. For more information, visit www.icetheatre.org.

City Skate Pop-Up Concerts are supported, in part, by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature. ITNY is also supported by the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council, and NYC Council Member Shaun Abreu.

Additionally, ITNY receives funding from Bloomberg Philanthropies, Lisa McGraw Figure Skating Foundation, the Will Sears Foundation, and its generous private patrons.

About Denny Farrell Riverbank State Park

Denny Farrell Riverbank State Park is the only park of its kind in the Western Hemisphere. Inspired by urban rooftop designs in Japan, this 28-acre multi-level landscaped recreational rises 69 feet above the Hudson River and offers a wide variety of recreational, athletic and arts experiences for all ages, interests, and abilities.