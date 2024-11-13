ILLINOISE Now Available the Watch at the Library for the Performing Arts

Click Here for More on NY Public Library for the Performing Arts

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Illinoise was filmed by the Theater on Film and Tape Archive in July 2024, and is now accessible at the Library for the Performing Arts. Additionaly, an earlier version of the show (staged under the title Illinois), was also taped at Bard Fisher Center, Annandale-On-Hudson, on July 1, 2023.

Illinoise closed on August 10, 2024 following 116 regular performances at the St. James Theatre.

ILLINOISE moved to Broadway direct from two critically acclaimed sold-out productions at the Park Avenue Armory and Chicago Shakespeare Theater. Sufjan Stevens’ beloved cult classic featured live music and vocals, choreography, and narratives centering on self-exploration and community, and a book by Tony Award-winning director-choreographer Justin Peck and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Jackie Sibblies Drury.

The cast of ILLINOISE included Ben Cook, Gaby Diaz, Ahmad Simmons, Ricky Ubeda, Elijah Lyons, Tasha Viets-Vanlear, Yesenia Ayala, Kara Chan, Jeanette Delgado, Carlos Falú, Christine Flores, Jada German, Zach Gonder, Manny Houston, Rachel Lockhart, Brandt Martinez, Dario Natarelli, Tanner Porter, Tyrone Reese, Craig Salstein, Becca Stevens, Byron Tittle, and Alejandro Vargas.

Any theater professional, student, or researcher with a New York Public Library card and a Special Collections account may access the archive. Learn more about how to watch here.