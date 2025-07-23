Video: Watch a Reading of Michael Friedman's STRANGER- Live at 4pm ET

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In addition to published and well-known plays and musicals, the Library for the Performing Arts archive contains unproduced and rarely produced works from generations of theater artists. Today, July 23 (4pm ET), Lindsay Mendez, Katrina Lenk, Andrew Barth Feldman, and other Broadway stars read one such unpublished musical by composer Michael Friedmanâ€”Stranger. Tune in to watch the reading live!

Friedman, whose archive is preserved by the Billy Rose Theatre Division, was an American theater composer and lyricist. Best known for works such as Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson and The Fortress of Solitude, Friedman died tragically at age 41, before some of his works ever saw the stage. Stranger, with a book and lyrics by Micah Schraft, and directed by Trip Cullman, tells the story of a family who is visited by a beautiful and seductive young man. When the Stranger vanishes as mysteriously as he appeared, the lives of each family member are changed forever.

Friedman passed away in 2017Â at the age of 41.Â