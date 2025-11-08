Video: Michael McElroy Tours SYNCOPATED STAGES at the Library for the Performing Arts

Click Here for More on NY Public Library for the Performing Arts

Now on display at The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts is an exhibition highlighting the history of Black musical theater. The exhibition, Syncopated Stages: Black Disruptions to the Great White Way celebrates the rich history and enduring impact of Black artists in musical theater through hundreds of items from the Library’s Billy Rose Theatre Division archives, and is open through February 21, 2026.

The exhibition was curated by playwright, composer, and scholar Michael D. Dinwiddie, who passed away on July 4, 2025. Throughout the planning stages, he worked closely with an advisory panel that included Caseen Gaines, Michael McElroy, A.J. Muhammad, Arminda Thomas, and Ben West, with assistance from Britt Dixon. After his passing they completed the work, honoring and extending the vision Dinwiddie began. This exhibition stands as a tribute to Dinwiddie’s legacy and vision.

Tracing the evolution of Black musical theater from its early roots to contemporary works, the exhibition highlights the contributions of groundbreaking artists such as Eubie Blake, Vinnette Carroll, Micki Grant, George C. Wolfe, and Langston Hughes, along with iconic productions including Shuffle Along, Don’t Bother Me, I Can’t Cope, The Wiz, and A Strange Loop.

Watch in this video as Curatorial Advisory Michael McElroy gives us a tour and some insight into how the exhibition came to be. Check it out today by heading to The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, located at Lincoln Center.