ICYMI: Watch Shoshana Bean, Alex Brightman & More Belt It Out at Broadway in Bryant Park!

Broadway in Bryant Park is back! 106.7 LITE FM's popular series will bring the best of Broadway and Off-Broadway together for FREE performances, for six consecutive weeks, continuing through Thursday, August 15. New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple are invited to come at 11 a.m. every Thursday, beginning July 11 through August 15, with performances running from 12:30 p.m. EST - 1:30 p.m. EST on the Bryant Park Stage.

Not in NYC to enjoy the performances? Stuck in the office for your lunch break? Fear not! BroadwayWorld was there to stream the whole presentation on Thursday afternoon. Catch up below and check back here or follow us on Facebook to tune in every Thursday this summer!

The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first-come, first-serve.

This week's performances featured the casts of WAITRESS (Shoshana Bean, Brandon Kalm, Charity Angel Dawson, Dayna Dantzler, Jessie Hooker-Bailey, Max Kumangai, Tyrone Davis Jr.); CHICAGO (Lana Gordon, Desi Oakley, Eddie Bennett, Gary Cooper, Jessica Ernest, Dan Gutierrez, Mary Claire King, Barrett Martin, Pilar Millhollen, Drew Nellessen, Beth Nicely, Rachel Schur, Colt Weiss); BEETLEJUICE (Alex Brightman, Sophia Anne Caruso, Natalie Charle Ellis, Sean Montgomery); COME FROM AWAY (Josh Breckenridge, Petrina Bromley, Holly Ann Butler, De'lon Grant, John Jellison, Tony LePage, Julie Reiber, Pearl Sun, Astrid Van Wieren, Jim Walton); JERSEY BOYS (Austin Colby, Aaron De Jesus, Mark Edwards, John Gardiner, Dianna Barger, Amanda Dela Cruz, Olivia Valli).





