ICYMI: Meet the Next On Stage Finalists

Just last week we learned which talented contestants will move forward to the finale of Next On Stage, sponsored by AMDA! The Top 3 are getting ready to show us what they've got in New York City, as they prepare to perform live at the famed 54 Below on January 14.

Before then, get to know the Top 3 finalists in both the High School and College age groups and watch the latest epsiode here!

High School Top 3:

Mackenzie Crawford

"Music has always been a cornerstone of my life. Growing up, there was never a space too small to be my stage. My passion and love for music has always been extremely evident in who I am and the dreams I’ve had for myself. What I love the most about performing is being able to share my love of music with other people. It’s the easiest way to connect with other humans on a profound level. I believe that I was put on this Earth to have lasting positive impacts on the world and people around me. I’m able to use music as a gateway to making those connections and being able to relate soul to soul." Learn more about Mackenzie.

Braxton Offor

"The thing I love most about performing is the energy that you get from the audience. Especially on opening night! It’s a wonderful feeling when you can finally show people what you’ve been working on." Learn more about Braxton.

"I love being able to make an impact on people’s lives through my art, whether that be long term or short term." Learn more about Jeffery.

College Top 3:

Sara Elder

"I love getting to discover a piece of myself within each character I perform!" Learn more about Sara.

Amaya Hardin

"Performing is simultaneously an escape from my current situations while also forcing me to cope with certain emotions that I may not have explored in my real life. It is both an empathetic experience and a form of therapy. It is passion and pain. It is my escape and my reality." Learn more about Amaya.

Colin O'Connor

"[My favorite thing about performing is] being able to share different stories with the audience and letting them connect with us and hopefully leave them feeling inspired and hopeful. Also collaborating with so many different artists is so rewarding to me." Learn more about Colin.