Meet the Next On Stage Top 5: Jeffery Walker III

Voting has officially closed for the remianing contestest of Next On Stage! In just one day, we will find out which three students in both the high schoool and college age groups will move on to the finale on January 14, 2024.

Who will make the Top 3? You'll have to tune in tonight, December 22 (7pm and 9pm ET) to find out! Until then, we are getting to know the students one by one. Meet High School contestant Jeffery Walker III from Palm Harbor, Florida.

What do you love the most about performing?

I love being able to make an impact on people’s lives through my art, whether that be long term or short term.

Is there a theatre educator who has had a big impact on you as a performer?

Ryan David Bintz, he introduced me to musical theatre in his class in 4th grade and he believed in me, which inspired me to follow my dream to pursue a career in Musical Theatre.

Is there a piece of advice that the judges have given so far that has especially stuck with you?

Yes! When self-taping Auditions, don’t slowly build the story/character, instead start in a way that captures the character immediately and grabs audience attention.

Share a fun fact about yourself!

I love Weight Training and I can bench 260 pounds!

