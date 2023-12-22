Meet the Next On Stage Top 5: Colin O'Connor

Voting has officially closed for the remianing contestest of Next On Stage! In just one day, we will find out which three students in both the high schoool and college age groups will move on to the finale on January 14, 2024.

Who will make the Top 3? You'll have to tune in tonight, December 22 (7pm and 9pm ET) to find out! Until then, we are getting to know the students one by one. Meet College contestant Colin O’Connor from North Canton, Ohio.

What do you love the most about performing?

Being able to share different stories with the audience and letting them connect with us and hopefully leave them feeling inspired and hopeful. Also collaborating with so many different artists is so rewarding to me.

Is there a theatre educator who has had a big impact on you as a performer?

Lisa Knight was my first ever director that fostered my love for theater and performing. I can’t thank her enough for opening up this world to me. I would also like to thank Nathan Brewer & Devin Shacket for pushing me to do my absolute best & really hone my craft as an artist.

Is there a piece of advice that the judges have given so far that has especially stuck with you?

I think the biggest piece of advice that has stuck with me is the importance for us to be ourselves & show what we bring to the character and song that’s unique. The power of stillness & also being able to play in the space is so valuable not only for us as artists but also for the audience watching.

Share a fun fact about yourself!

The first & only concert I’ve ever been to was Big Time Rush 1 year ago.

Watch Colin's performances so far...

Week 4:

Week 3:

Week 2:

Week 1: