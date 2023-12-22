Meet the Next On Stage Top 5: Braxton Offor

The Top 3 contestants will be announced today, December 22, 2023.

By: Dec. 22, 2023

Next on Stage Season 4 Meet the Next On Stage Top 5: Braxton Offor

Voting has officially closed for the remianing contestest of Next On Stage! In just one day, we will find out which three students in both the high schoool and college age groups will move on to the finale on January 14, 2024. 

Who will make the Top 3? You'll have to tune in tonigh, December 22 (7pm and 9pm ET) to find out! Until then, we are getting to know the students one by one. Meet High School contestant Braxton Offor from Henrico, Virginia.

What do you love the most about performing?

The thing I love most about performing is the energy that you get from the audience. Especially on opening night! It’s a wonderful feeling when you can finally show people what you’ve been working on.

Is there a theatre educator who has had a big impact on you as a performer?

Mr. Morgan Day, Music Director of CharacterWorks Theater Company and Musical Theater Director of Henrico Center for the Arts. Mr Day recognized my unique gift early and told my mom to prepare me for Broadway at age 12 when I first joined CharacterWorks. Then, when I wasn’t qualified to be in a center for the arts high school, Mr Day advocated for me to get in and pushed me to do better. I’m so grateful for him and all the staff at CharactersWorks. I continuously ask myself where I would be, if he didn’t see the future for me.

Is there a piece of advice that the judges have given so far that has especially stuck with you?

Kate Rockwell mentioned turning it up a notch in my acting. I’m always self-conscious about how I look in the screen so it was only confirmation that she told me to go even bigger and I appreciate that very much to know that I don’t just look silly but that there is a purpose for the comedy.

Share a fun fact about yourself! 

A fun fact about me is that I enjoyed opera at the age of 9.

Watch Braxton's performances so far...

Week 4:

Week 3: 

Week 2:

Week 1:



