Find Out Who Makes the Next On Stage Top 3

The High School Top 3 will be announced at 7pm and the College Top 3 at 9pm.

By: Dec. 22, 2023

POPULAR

The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year Photo 1 The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year
Video: Jordan Fisher Performs 'If It's True' in HADESTOWN Photo 2 Video: Jordan Fisher Performs 'If It's True' in HADESTOWN
Review Roundup: APPROPRIATE Opens On Broadway Starring Sarah Paulson, Elle Fanning, Corey Photo 3 Review Roundup: APPROPRIATE Opens On Broadway Starring Sarah Paulson, Elle Fanning, Corey Stoll & More
Interview: Real-Life Married Couple Alexandra Socha & Etai Benson Share the Stage in FIDDL Photo 4 Interview: Alexandra Socha & Etai Benson Talk FIDDLER at Paper Mill

Next on Stage Season 4 Next on Stage Season 4
Next on Stage Season 4

Who will make the Top 3? Tonight's the night we find out! Tune in today, Friday, December 22, to watch as the Top 3 performers are annouced for BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage. Who will the judges save? You'll have to watch to find out!

At 7pm ET you can catch the High School live results show and then come back at 9pm ET for the College live results show. Plus, learn all about this season's panel of judges, sponsors, and finalists with BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag.

High School Top 3 (7pm ET):

College Top 5 (9pm ET):

Judges for the fourth season include J. Elaine Marcos (A Chorus Line), Lesli Margherita (Matilda), Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots), Courtney Reed (Moulin Rouge!), Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls), and Michael James Scott (Aladdin).

Find Out Who Makes the Next On Stage Top 3

About BroadwayWorld's Next on Stage

The Grand Prize:

- AMDA Emerging Artists Scholarship with BFA and Conservatory options for High School graduates and College-level students

- $1000 donation to the charity of their choice

- Vocal lesson with top NYC coach Matt Farnsworth

- Work session with The Telsey Office's Rachel Hoffman

- BroadwayWorld Merch Prize Pack

- and more!

All finalists will:

-Perform at NYC's Tony-honored 54 Below for the live season finale in front of the judges. Flights (or other transportation to NYC based on location of origin) and hotel accomodations included.

-Two tickets to a Broadway show during their stay in NYC

-Two tickets to a show at 54 Below

Our Sponsors

Find Out Who Makes the Next On Stage Top 3

For 60 years, AMDA College of the Performing Arts has been recognized throughout the industry for its rich history and tradition of launching some of the most successful careers in theatre, film, television, and new media. With campuses in Los Angeles and New York City, AMDA provides unparalleled education and training for the aspiring actor, dancer, singer, versatile artist, and beyond.

Find Out Who Makes the Next On Stage Top 3 54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit supper club with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists. It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, as well as new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. 54 Below is one of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year.

Find Out Who Makes the Next On Stage Top 3 Enjoy a meal at USA Brooklyn Delicatessen - New York City's favorite flavors all in one place! Serving hot pastrami, hot corned beef & roasted turkey reubens, as well as classic hot sandwiches on marble rye, Roman-style pizza, chicken soup & more! Indulge like a local New Yorker. For more information, visit www.brooklyndelicatessen.com

Find Out Who Makes the Next On Stage Top 3 Receive a stay at Hotel Edison- Hotel Edison has been a staple of NYC’s Theater District since 1931, when Thomas Edison turned on the lights. The Art Deco hotel’s vibrant energy, spacious accommodations, and notable restaurants & jazz bar provide a one-of-a-kind refuge in the heart of Times Square.



RELATED STORIES

1
Meet the Next On Stage Top 5: Jeffery Walker III Photo
Meet the Next On Stage Top 5: Jeffery Walker III

Who will make the Top 3? You'll have to tune in tonight, December 22 (7pm and 9pm ET) to find out! Until then, we are getting to know the students one by one. Meet High School contestant Jeffery Walker III from Palm Harbor, Florida.

2
Meet the Next On Stage Top 5: Josiah Sims Photo
Meet the Next On Stage Top 5: Josiah Sims

Who will make the Top 3? You'll have to tune in tonight, December 22 (7pm and 9pm ET) to find out! Until then, we are getting to know the students one by one. Meet College contestant Josiah Sims from Memphis, Tennessee.

3
Meet the Next On Stage Top 5: Braxton Offor Photo
Meet the Next On Stage Top 5: Braxton Offor

Who will make the Top 3? You'll have to tune in tomorrow, December 22 (7pm and 9pm ET) to find out! Until then, we are getting to know the students one by one. Meet High School contestant Braxton Offor from Henrico, Virginia.

4
Meet the Next On Stage Top 5: Colin OConnor Photo
Meet the Next On Stage Top 5: Colin O'Connor

Who will make the Top 3? You'll have to tune in tomorrow, December 22 (7pm and 9pm ET) to find out! Until then, we are getting to know the students one by one. Meet College contestant Colin O’Connor from North Canton, Ohio.

From This Author - Team BWW

Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 12/22/2023Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 12/22/2023
Voting Now Open to Pick the Next On Stage Top 3!Voting Now Open to Pick the Next On Stage Top 3!
AR Theater Production Pioneers Immersive Experience at China's Wuzhen Theater Festival with Rokid GlassAR Theater Production Pioneers Immersive Experience at China's Wuzhen Theater Festival with Rokid Glass
Broadway Buying Guide: December 18, 2023Broadway Buying Guide: December 18, 2023

Videos

MJ Tour Opens at Los Angeles’ Pantages Theatre Video
MJ Tour Opens at Los Angeles’ Pantages Theatre
Joby Talbot & Neil Hannon Unwrap the Delicious New Music of WONKA Video
Joby Talbot & Neil Hannon Unwrap the Delicious New Music of WONKA
The Teen Critics Have Their Minds Blown at EMERGENCE Video
The Teen Critics Have Their Minds Blown at EMERGENCE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SOME LIKE IT HOT
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Ticket Central WONKA
APPROPRIATE
THE BOOK OF MORMON

Recommended For You