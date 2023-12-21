Meet the Next On Stage Top 5: Sara Elder

The Top 3 contestants will be announced on Friday, December 22, 2023.

By: Dec. 21, 2023

Next on Stage Season 4

Voting has officially closed for the remianing contestest of Next On Stage! In just one day, we will find out which three students in both the high schoool and college age groups will move on to the finale on January 14, 2024. 

Who will make the Top 3? You'll have to tune in tomorrow, December 22 (7pm and 9pm ET) to find out! Until then, we are getting to know the students one by one. Meet College contestant Sara Elder from Virginia.

What do you love the most about performing?

I love getting to discover a piece of myself within each character I perform!

Is there a theatre educator who has had a big impact on you as a performer?

Brooke Spencer & Joshua Carter have been in my life since I was 11, and have helped me bloom not only as a performer, but as a human as well! I am incredibly grateful to have them in my life.

Is there a piece of advice that the judges have given so far that has especially stuck with you?

“Don’t apologize for being as fierce as you are” - Courtney

Share a fun fact about yourself! 

I have been running an at home Bakery since I was 14!

Watch Sara's performances so far...

Week 4:

Week 3: 

Week 2:

Week 1:



