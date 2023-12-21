Meet the Next On Stage Top 5: Mackenzie Crawford

The Top 3 contestants will be announced on Friday, December 22, 2023.

By: Dec. 21, 2023

Next on Stage Season 4

Voting has officially closed for the remianing contestest of Next On Stage! In just one day, we will find out which three students in both the high schoool and college age groups will move on to the finale on January 14, 2024. 

Who will make the Top 3? You'll have to tune in tomorrow, December 22 (7pm and 9pm ET) to find out! Until then, we are getting to know the students one by one. Meet High School contestant Mackenzie Crawford from Sioux City, Iowa.

What do you love the most about performing?

Music has always been a cornerstone of my life. Growing up, there was never a space too small to be my stage. My passion and love for music has always been extremely evident in who I am and the dreams I’ve had for myself. What I love the most about performing is being able to share my love of music with other people. It’s the easiest way to connect with other humans on a profound level. I believe that I was put on this Earth to have lasting positive impacts on the world and people around me. I’m able to use music as a gateway to making those connections and being able to relate soul to soul.

Is there a theatre educator who has had a big impact on you as a performer?

My first high school drama teacher, Marissa Kuiken, came into my life at a very important point. She saw greatness in me that I had not yet recognized. She always pushed me to embrace myself authentically, and lean into the unique perspectives that I bring to the table. She challenged me and provided me with opportunities that acted as the most fertile ground in which I could grow. She was my biggest cheerleader, but also provided me with such rich guidance and feedback that I’ve carried with me throughout my high school years. I will forever be grateful for her support.

Is there a piece of advice that the judges have given so far that has especially stuck with you?

One of the most impactful pieces of feedback that I’ve gotten from the judges was from Kyle Taylor Parker. He mentioned during week two, the importance of finding joy within the sadness. As someone who always feels such an emotional connection to sad ballads, this felt particularly useful, as it will help me bring more complexity to that type of performance.

Share a fun fact about yourself! 

I’m 6’3”! I also love to spend my free time making pottery.

Watch Mackenzie's performances so far...

Week 4:

Week 3: 

Week 2:

Week 1:



