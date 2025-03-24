Hot Tickets of the Week: OPERATION MINCEMEAT, BOOP!, and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ready to see your next Broadway show? Of course you are! Let BroadwayWorld and Ticketmaster be your guide to which plays and musicals are the most buzz-worthy this week, starting March 24, 2025. Check out five Broadway shows we recommend that you should snag tickets to right now!

John Proctor Is the Villain

At a high school in a rural town in Georgia, an English class is studying The Crucible, but the students are more preoccupied with navigating young love, sex ed, and a few school scandals. As they delve into the American classic, the students begin to question the play’s perspective and the validity of naming John Proctor the show’s hero. John Proctor Is the Villain, led by Stranger Things' Sadie Sink, is a new comedy from a major new American voice, capturing a generation in mid-transformation, running on pop music, optimism, and fury, and discovering that their future is not bound by the past.

Read More: 'How Did We Get Here?' Kimberly Belflower Wants Broadway to Reexamine the Morally Gray

Oh, Mary!

Six-time Emmy nominee Tituss Burgess has joined the company of Oh, Mary! as a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Burgess is the third actor to don the infamous bratty curls, following three-time Emmy-Nominee Betty Gilpin, and playwright Cole Escola, who returns to the role on April 8.

Read More: Tituss Burgess Can't Wait to Join OH, MARY!

Operation Mincemeat

In Operation Mincemeat, it’s 1943, and the Allied Forces are on the ropes. Luckily, they’ve got a trick up their sleeve. Well, not up their sleeve, per se, but rather inside the pocket of a stolen corpse. Equal parts farce, thriller, and Ian Fleming-style spy caper (with an assist from Mr. Fleming himself), Operation Mincemeat tells the wildly improbable and hilarious true story of the covert operation that turned the tide of WWII.

Read More: Meet the Man Behind the Many Looks of OPERATION MINCEMEAT- Ben Stones

Smash

Get ready for all the backstage pandemonium that brings a team of Broadway big shots to their knees heading to the opening night of Bombshell, a splashy new musical about Marilyn Monroe. It’s a rollercoaster ride filled with hilarious setbacks and surprises, kick-ass production numbers and iconic songs like “Let Me Be Your Star,” which were featured on the NBC television series that inspired it.

Read More: From Emmy to Tony? Joshua Bergasse Is Making SMASH Dance Again

BOOP! The Musical

Betty's on Broadway! For almost a century, Betty Boop, created by animation pioneer Max Fleischer, has won hearts and inspired fans around the world with her trademark looks, voice, and style. Now, in BOOP! The Musical, Betty's dream of an ordinary day off from the super-celebrity in her black-and-white world leads to an extraordinary adventure of color, music, and finding love in New York City — one that reminds her and the world, “You are capable of amazing things.”

Read More: BOOP!'s Ainsley Melham Is Back Where He Wants to Be