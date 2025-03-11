From Emmy to Tony? Joshua Bergasse Is Making SMASH Dance Again

Joshua Bergasse is making a musical about making a musical, and the concept isn't so new for him... Fourteen years ago he was making a television show about making a musical. It just so happens that the projects are one in the same!

Smash, based in part on the cult-favorite NBC series, is coming to Broadway this season, and while the musical is not a replica of the series, it might feature some familiar choreography.

"It was very intense because we had deadlines. It's much quicker than a Broadway show, which takes 7-10 years," Josh explained about his work on the series, for which he won an Emmy Award. "We would have sometimes weeks, sometimes days to come up with a number. They would write a song. I would choreograph it. We would rehearse it. And then we'd shoot it! And sometimes they were really fast deadlines. So there was an intensity to it. But it was wonderful because I was working with such talented people from the top all the way down."

Bergasse had a similar conversation with BroadwayWorld Smash-in-Times-Square-Episode-9-Special-Preview-20120402">back in 2012, when we caught up with him on set in Times Square.

This time, he is teamed up with Broadway legend Susan Stroman, who directs Smash for Broadway. "I have this great collaborator that I can turn to and get advice from any time I feel like I need a little help, which has been really lovely," he explained. "She's as lovely as everybody says and supportive and collaborative, and she respects everybody in the room. I'm learning so much from working with her."

Watch in this video as he talks more about what the rehearsal room has been like for one of this spring's most anticipated new musicals.

Smash will open on April 10, 2025 at the Imperial Theatre. View the full 2025 Spring Preview!