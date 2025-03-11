News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

From Emmy to Tony? Joshua Bergasse Is Making SMASH Dance Again

Smash will star Robyn Hurder, Brooks Ashmanskas, Krysta Rodriguez, Caroline Bowman, John Behlmann, and more.

By: Mar. 11, 2025
Click Here for More on BroadwayWorld's 2025 Spring Preview
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

From Emmy to Tony? Joshua Bergasse Is Making SMASH Dance Again Image

Joshua Bergasse is making a musical about making a musical, and the concept isn't so new for him... Fourteen years ago he was making a television show about making a musical. It just so happens that the projects are one in the same!

Smash, based in part on the cult-favorite NBC series, is coming to Broadway this season, and while the musical is not a replica of the series, it might feature some familiar choreography. 

"It was very intense because we had deadlines. It's much quicker than a Broadway show, which takes 7-10 years," Josh explained about his work on the series, for which he won an Emmy Award. "We would have sometimes weeks, sometimes days to come up with a number. They would write a song. I would choreograph it. We would rehearse it. And then we'd shoot it! And sometimes they were really fast deadlines. So there was an intensity to it. But it was wonderful because I was working with such talented people from the top all the way down."

Bergasse had a similar conversation with BroadwayWorld Smash-in-Times-Square-Episode-9-Special-Preview-20120402">back in 2012, when we caught up with him on set in Times Square.

This time, he is teamed up with Broadway legend Susan Stroman, who directs Smash for Broadway. "I have this great collaborator that I can turn to and get advice from any time I feel like I need a little help, which has been really lovely," he explained. "She's as lovely as everybody says and supportive and collaborative, and she respects everybody in the room. I'm learning so much from working with her."

Watch in this video as he talks more about what the rehearsal room has been like for one of this spring's most anticipated new musicals.

Smash will open on April 10, 2025 at the Imperial Theatre. View the full 2025 Spring Preview!


Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos