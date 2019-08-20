Harry Hadden-Paton, Carmen Cusack, Tony Yazbeck Will Lead FLYING OVER SUNSET At Lincoln Center Theater

Lincoln Center Theater, under the direction of André Bishop, has announced it will produce a new musical during its 2019-2020 season. FLYING OVER SUNSET, with a book and direction by James Lapine, music by Tom Kitt, and lyrics by Michael Korie, will feature choreography by Michelle Dorrance, and will begin previews March 12, 2020 and open on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65 Street). Carmen Cusack, Harry Hadden-Paton and Tony Yazbeck will head the cast with additional casting to be announced at a later date.

Set in the 1950's, FLYING OVER SUNSET is a work of fiction inspired by the lives of three extraordinary and accomplished people - writer Aldous Huxley (to be played by Harry Hadden-Paton); playwright, diplomat, and congresswoman, Clare Booth Luce (Carmen Cusack); and film legend Cary Grant (Tony Yazbeck) - each of whom in real life experimented with the drug LSD. At a crossroads in their lives the three come together, and under the influence of the drug, take a trip and confront the mysteries of their lives and their world.

FLYING OVER SUNSET will have sets by Beowulf Boritt, costumes by Toni-Leslie James, lighting by Bradley King, sound by Dan Moses Schreier, projections by Jeff Sugg, and casting by Telsey + Co, with orchestrations by Michael Starobin and music direction by Kimberly Grigsby. FLYING OVER SUNSET is produced in association with Jack Shear.

Playwright and director James Lapine returns to Lincoln Center Theater where he most recently directed the acclaimed revival ofFalsettos, for which he also co-wrote the book with composer William Finn. His previous LCT credits include his adaptation and direction of Moss Hart's Act One (Tony Award nomination for Best Play); the book for the William Finn musical A New Brain; and his play Twelve Dreams, which he also directed. He collaborated with composer-lyricist Stephen Sondheim on the musicals Sunday in the Park with George,Into the Woods, and Passion; and conceived and directed the multi-media revue Sondheim on Sondheim. His other Broadway credits include directing the musicals The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (also with William Finn) and Amour; and the plays The Diary of Anne Frank, Golden Child, and Dirty Blonde. He is also the author of the plays The Moment When, Fran's Bed, and Mrs. Miller Does Her Thing. Mr. Lapine has been nominated for twelve Tony Awards, winning three. He has also been the recipient of the Pulitzer Prize, SDC's Mr. Abbott Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theater, and was inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame.

Tom Kitt received the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama as well as 2 Tony Awards for Best Score and Best Orchestrations for Next to Normal. Additional composer credits include If/Then (Tony Award nomination), High Fidelity, and Bring it On, The Musical (co-composer with Lin-Manuel Miranda). Mr. Kitt's other works include Superhero (Second Stage); Disney's Freaky Friday (also original movie musical);Dave (Arena Stage); and the scores for The Winter's Tale, All's Well That Ends Well, Cymbeline (The Public's NYSF). As a music supervisor, arranger, and orchestrator his credits include SpongeBob SquarePants (Tony Award nomination), Head Over Heels, Jagged Little Pill,Grease Live!, Rise (NBC) and American Idiot, also additional arrangements for Green Day's Grammy Award-winning album 21st Century Breakdown and their album trilogy ¡Uno! ¡Dos! ¡Tré!. As a musical director, conductor, arranger, and orchestrator his credits include thePitch Perfect films, 2 Cellos featuring Lang Lang (Live and Let Die), "The Kennedy Center Honors," 13, Debbie Does Dallas, Everyday Rapture, Hair, Laugh Whore, Pippin (Deaf West), and These Paper Bullets. Mr. Kitt's TV credits include co-writing the 2013 Tony Award opening number Bigger (with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Emmy Award), the 2019 Tony Award opening number Live (with David Javerbaum); a musical episode of "Royal Pains;" and songs for "Penny Dreadful," "Sesame Street." Upcoming: musical adaptations of the films Almost Famous and The Visitor.

Michael Korie. LCT: Happiness (with music by Scott Frankel). Additional collaborations with Frankel include War Paint(Drama Desk Award nomination), Grey Gardens (Tony, Drama Desk award nominations; also London, Offie Award for Best Musical) andFar From Heaven (Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle award nominations). For opera: Mr. Korie wrote the librettos for Ricky Ian Gordon'sThe Grapes of Wrath (adapted from John Steinbeck's novel), The Garden of the Finzi-Continis, set to premiere at New York City Opera in 2020; John Stewart Wallace's Harvey Milk, Where's Dick?, Kabbalah, Hopper's Wife, and SuperMax, also set to premiere in 2020. His operas have been produced at San Francisco Opera, Houston Grand Opera, Minnesota Opera, New York City Opera, BAM Next Wave Festival, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis, Michigan Opera, and in Germany and Australia. Mr. Korie has received the Edward Kleban Prize, Jonathan Larson Award, ASCAP Richard Rodgers Award, and The Marc Blitzstein Award from the American Academy of Arts and Letters. He serves on the council of The Dramatists Guild, mentors the musical theater division of the Dramatist Guild Fund Fellows Program, and teaches theater writing at Yale and Columbia.

Michelle Dorrance, founder and artistic director of Dorrance Dance, is one of the most sought after tap dancers of her generation and "one of the most imaginative tap choreographers working today" (The New Yorker). A 2018 Doris Duke Artist, 2017 Ford Foundation Art of Change Fellow, 2015 MacArthur Fellow, and 2012 Princess Grace Award Winner, Michelle performs, teaches, and choreographs throughout the world. FLYING OVER SUNSET marks her theatrical debut.

Lincoln Center Theater is currently producing The Rolling Stone, a new play by Chris Urch, directed by Saheem Ali, at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater. Other upcoming productions include Greater Clements, a new play by Samuel D. Hunter, directed by Davis McCallum, which will begin previews Thursday, November 14 and Intimate Apparel, an opera with music by Ricky Ian Gordon and libretto by Lynn Nottage based on her play, to be directed by Bartlett Sher, which will begin performances Thursday, February 27, 2020, both at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater; and the LCT3 production of Power Strip, a new play by Sylvia Khoury, directed by Tyne Rafaeli, which will begin performances on Saturday, October 5 at the Claire Tow Theater. LCT is also a co-producer of the Broadway productions of Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird, a new play by Aaron Sorkin, also directed by Bartlett Sher, at the Shubert Theatre and The Sound Inside, a new play by Adam Rapp, to be directed by David Cromer, which will begin performances Saturday, September 14 at Studio 54.

Carmen Cusack played Nellie Forbush in the 1st National Tour of the Lincoln Center Theater revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein's South Pacific and made her Broadway debut in 2016 in Steve Martin's musical, Bright Star, for which she received the Theatre World Award as well as Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Drama League award nominations. She also appeared as Sally Adams in City Center Encores! recent production of Call Me Madam and Lynn Gardner in MCC's Off-Broadway revival of Carrie. Her West End credits include Fantine in Les Misérables, Rose in The Secret Garden (Royal Shakespeare Company), Saucy Jack and the Space Vixens (The Venue) and Kim in Personals (Apollo Theatre). She has toured the UK as Christine in The Phantom of the Opera and Eva Cassidy in Over the Rainbow. Her additional North American tour credits include Annie McDougan in First Wives Club (James M. Nederlander Theatre, Chicago), Dot inSunday in the Park with George (Chicago Shakespeare Theater) and Elphaba in the 1st National Tour of Wicked (also Melbourne, Australia).

Harry Hadden-Paton returns to Lincoln Center Theater where he made his Broadway and New York debuts as Professor Henry Higgins in its 2018 revival of Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady, winning the Theatre World Award as well as Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Drama League award nominations for his performance. His West End credits include The Importance of Being Earnest(Ian Charleson Award nomination), Flare Path and The Pride. Additional London theater credits include She Stoops to Conquer (The National Theatre), Posh (The Royal Court), The Changeling (The Young Vic) and The Prince of Homburg (The Donmar Warehouse). Film:Downtown Abbey, The Little Stranger, About Time, The Hollow Crown, The Deep Blue Sea, In the Loop, La Vie en Rose. TV includes Bertie Pelham on "Downton Abbey," Martin Charteris on "The Crown," Gaston de Foix on "Versailles" and Hans von Enke on "Wallander." Prior to Flying Over Sunset, Mr. Hadden-Paton will star as King George VI in the North American premiere of David Seidler's The King's Speechat the Chicago Shakespeare Theater.

Tony Yazbeck most recently appeared on Broadway in the musical revue, The Prince of Broadway, earning Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle award nominations for his performance. He received the Astaire Award as well as Tony, Outer Critics Circle and Drama League award nominations for his performance in the 2015 revival of On the Town and has also appeared on Broadway in Finding Neverland, Chicago, Irving Berlin's White Christmas, the Gypsy revivals with Patti LuPone (Outer Critics Circle Award nomination) and Tyne Daly, A Chorus Line, Never Gonna Dance and Oklahoma!. In addition to his acclaimed song-and-dance solo show, Both Feet Off the Ground, Mr. Yazbeck has performed in concerts with John Wilson at Royal Albert Hall, Michael Tilson Thomas at San Francisco Symphony, The NY Pops at Carnegie Hall and starred in Manhattan Concert Productions' Crazy for You at Lincoln Center, directed and choreographed by Susan Stroman. His TV/Film credits include "Billions," "Smash" and Every Little Step. Mr. Yazbeck can also be heard on his 2016 solo album The Floor Above Me.





