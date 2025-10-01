HELL'S KITCHEN on Broadway Hosts Encore Sessions with Alicia Keys

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



HELL’S KITCHEN hosted the first-ever Encore Sessions with Alicia Keys, a two-night series of post-show performances where Keys took center stage alongside company members from the production. See photos here!

Keys performed for the first time live on a Broadway stage on Friday, September 26 and Saturday, September 27 following the evening performances in the intimate setting of the Shubert Theatre, home to HELL’S KITCHEN on Broadway. The post-show sets included commentary from Keys about the creative process behind the creation of HELL’S KITCHEN, her collaboration with her fellow creative team members and a sneak peek into some of the catalogue hits that didn’t make it into the show.

The sets included performances of “Superwoman” alongside Jessica Vosk, “A Woman’s Worth” with Tony and Grammy winner Kecia Lewis, a “Not Even the King” duet with Grammy and Emmy winner Christopher Jackson, “Diary” with Phillip Johnson Richardson, “River” alongside Amanda Reid, Takia Hopson, Jackie Leon, Lamont Walker II, Keenan D. Washington and “Unbreakable” with Takia Hopson, Jackie Leon, Lamont Walker II, Keenan D. Washington and Oscar Whitney Jr.