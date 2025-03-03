HEATHERS THE MUSICAL to Hold Virtual Open Call For Off-Broadway Run

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Heathers the Musical is holding a virtual open call for its upcoming Off-Broadway run. The production is searching for performers for all principal and ensemble roles, including Veronica Sawyer, the three Heathers, Jason 'JD' Dean, Martha Dunnstock, and more.

Submissions must be in by Monday, March 17th, 2025 here. Those who submit must be 18+ by May 23, 2025 and be able to be New York local hires to be considered. Rehearsals will begin on/around May 23, 2025, the audition notice states.

Those who plan to submit must perform an audition cut of "Candy Store," "Dead Girl Walking," "Freeze Your Brain," and "Kindergarten Boyfriend."

Role Descriptions

Veronica Sawyer

Character is female, 17 years old, any ethnicity. Burns to be both cool and kind but doesn’t yet know how to be both at the same time. Fierce sense of right and wrong, keen sense of ironic humor. Thinks she’s an old soul, but she’s still innocent enough to be blindsided by love or shocked by cruelty. Must be an incredibly strong vocalist; high belting required, up to an Ab. Must have dynamic and stylistic range.

Jason ‘JD’ Dean

Character is male, 17 years old, any ethnicity. Darkly charismatic, compelling and attractive. Charming on the outside, damaged on the inside. Keen smarts, savage wit. Strong belt to Ab or A.

Heather Chandler

Character is female, 17 years old, any ethnicity. The richest, hottest, cruelest girl in town. Relishes power and wields it without fear, patience, or mercy. Strong belt to F or higher.

Heather McNamara

Character is female, 17 years old, any ethnicity. Beautiful, innocent, stupid. Can be mean on command if Heather Chandler orders it, but quite vulnerable and fearful. Strong belt to D.

Character is female, 17 years old, any ethnicity. The whipped beta dog of the three Heathers. Deeply insecure. When she finally becomes Queen Bee, she wields power like a bulldozer. Strong belt to C or D.

Martha Dunnstock

Character is female, 17 years old, any ethnicity. Plus size and nicknamed “Martha Dumptruck”; the opposite of confident and popular. Huge and beautiful soul, optimistic even in the face of rejection. Strong belt to E or F with wide vocal expression.

Ram Sweeney

Character is male, 17 years old, any ethnicity. Linebacker. Big with a great physique. Insensitive to the feelings of others, ruled by appetites. Strong baritone, belt to G, some falsetto useful.

Character is male, 17 years old, any ethnicity. Quarterback and captain. Rude, entitled and cocky with a chiselled physique. He’s the brains in the friendship with Ram. Tenor, strong belt to A flat or A, some falsetto.

Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom

Characters are female, 40–50 years old, any ethnicity. A dynamic performer to play two roles: [MS. FLEMING] An aging hippie teacher, still yearning for the day the Age of Aquarius reaches Ohio. Resentful of today’s entitled youth, protective of the underdogs. Despite a penchant for self-promotion, genuinely cares about the students in her charge. [VERONICA’S MOM] Easy-going, distant, yet capable of laying down the law. Great belt up to C.

Ram’s Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper

Characters are male, 35–45 years old, any ethnicity. A dynamic performer to play three roles: [RAM’S DAD] Former football player turned suburban dad, has never outgrown his high school glory days. Hates weakness, but capable of soul-searching when tragedy strikes. [BIG BUD DEAN] JD’s single Dad. Big jolly personality that barely conceals the enormous rage bubbling just below the surface. Quite possibly a serial bomber. [COACH RIPPER] Stalwart, man’s man; quick to defend his players. Baritone/Tenor – power Country/Gospel belt to G or Ab.

Kurt’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Principal Gowan

Characters are male, 35–45 years old, any ethnicity. A dynamic performer to play three roles: [KURT’S DAD] Straight-laced, very conservative, also former football player. [VERONICA’S DAD] Easygoing and distant. [PRINCIPAL GOWAN] Rumpled, burned out, hates conflict. Baritone/Tenor – power Country/Gospel belt to G or Ab.

As previously reported, Heathers the Musical will make its return to New York City this summer. It will start performances on June 22, 2025 and will play a limited engagement through September 28, 2025 at New World Stages, Stage 1. Heathers the Musical will be directed by Andy Fickman, who staged the record-breaking UK production.

About Heathers the Musical

Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of The Heathers – three beautiful and impossibly cruel classmates all named Heather – her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until JD turns up, the mysterious teen rebel who teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it is murder being a somebody…

Based on the 1989 cult film by Daniel Waters that starred Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, Heathers the Musical originally opened in Los Angeles for a sold-out run in 2013 and transferred Off-Broadway to New World Stages in 2014. The authors revised the show for the 2018 London premiere, incorporating several new songs and script changes that will be heard in New York for the first time. Heathers the Musical has had three smash hit West End productions and three tours which have broken box office records throughout the UK and Ireland. Heathers the Musical won the 2019 WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Musical and in 2022 was filmed for streaming on The Roku Channel.

Since its premiere, Heathers the Musical has gained a large, devoted fan base known as the ‘Corn Nuts,’ named after the cryptic final words of ringleader Heather Chandler. These fans have significantly contributed to the show’s international success, resulting in over 200 productions worldwide.