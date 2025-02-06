HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Will Launch Hogwarts Celebration Week in February

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will have launch a celebration of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and its houses later this month at Broadway's Lyric Theatre. From February 25–28, fans are invited to show their house pride wearing their Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff or Ravenclaw colors to any of these four unforgettable performances. And that's not all—every audience member will receive an exclusive, limited-edition surprise to take home.

Beginning today, participating ticket buyers have access to purchase a limited number of tickets starting at $49.50 with select orchestra seats $40 off the regular price. To buy tickets for these performances, go to www.HarryPotterBroadway.com and use the code HOGWARTS25.

Witches and wizards should not miss out on this special chance to be part of the magic on Broadway—and remember, Hogwarts will always be there to welcome you home.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage and the eighth story in the Harry Potter series, has sold over 10 million tickets worldwide since its world premiere in London in July 2016 and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best Play. The international phenomenon has cast its spell worldwide with productions currently running in London, New York, Hamburg, Tokyo and a North American tour now playing in Chicago.

The most successful non-musical play in Broadway history, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has the unique distinction of being named by the Guinness World Records as the highest-grossing non-musical play in Broadway history with over $330 million total sales and over 2.583 million tickets sold. It's also now the 4th longest running play in Broadway history.

Based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. US Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.