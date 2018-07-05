HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Will Fly Into Germany

The first foreign-language production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is coming!

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will celebrate its German premiere at the Mehr! Theater am Großmarkt in Hamburg in the spring of 2020. The announcement was made today by the show's producers Sonia Friedman, Colin Callender, Harry Potter Theatrical Productions and the German producer Maik Klokow. In preparation for this extraordinary theatre event, the venue will undergo an extensive redesign starting in May 2019.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany. Winner of an unprecedented nine Olivier Awards, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the most awarded production in the history of the renowned British theatre prize. Recently at the Tony Awards in New York, it triumphed in six categories and is the most awarded production of the Broadway season, winning 25 awards in total. Both ceremonies declared it Best New Play and awarded it the prize for Best Director.

Producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender said: "We know Harry Potter has millions of German speaking fans and so we're very proud that we are able to bring our beautiful production to Germany. The Mehr! Theater am Großmarkt in Hamburg is a unique space, and we're delighted and grateful to have the opportunity to design and create a perfect, bespoke new home for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in Germany."

Maik Klokow, Producer Mehr-BB Entertainment: "It gives us tremendous joy to present Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in German for the first time, and only here in Hamburg. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a once-in-a-lifetime production that is breaking records in London's West End and on Broadway in New York. I have no doubts this global hit show will enchant millions of Harry Potter fans in Germany."

This is the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and the first official Harry Potter story to be presented on stage. The production is one play shown in two parts intended to be seen in order on the same day (matinee and evening performance), or on two consecutive evenings.

Premiering at the Palace Theatre in London July 2016, the production has been playing to sold-out houses ever since. In April 2018 it celebrated its Broadway premiere at the newly renovated Lyric Theatre, and further productions are also set to open in Melbourne, Australia and San Francisco, USA in 2019.

Further information on advance ticket booking, dates and pricing will be made available on www.harry-potter-theater.de over the coming months. As of now, visitors and interested parties may sign up to the newsletter to be the first to receive the latest news and updates.

It was always difficult being Harry Potter and it isn't much easier now that he is an overworked employee of the Ministry of Magic, a husband and father of three school-age children. While Harry grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs, his youngest son Albus must struggle with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted. As past and present fuse ominously, both father and son learn the uncomfortable truth: sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is directed by John Tiffany with movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison and music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions. Maik Klokow is the German producer for Mehr-BB Entertainment.

