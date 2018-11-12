HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Releases New Block of Tickets Nov 29

Tickets at all price points for Summer 2019 performances will be released on Thursday, November 29, 2018 at 11:00 AM ET for the Tony Award-winning Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the fully renovated Lyric Theatre (214 West 43rd Street, New York, NY). More details will be announced soon via the official Harry Potter and the Cursed Child website, social media channels and the official newsletter.

On Thursday, November 29, 2018 at 11:00 AM ET, a further block of tickets will be made available for performances through September 29, 2019 at all price points starting from $40 per part.

On Thursday, November 29, those wishing to purchase tickets should visit the official website www.HarryPotterThePlay.com and join the 'Virtual Waiting Room' at any time between 10:30 AM and 11:00 AM ET. When tickets are released at 11:00 AM ET, everyone in the 'Virtual Waiting Room' will be randomly assigned a place in the queue for the opportunity to purchase tickets. The randomization of the queue allows the purchase of tickets to be as fair as possible and provides protection against bots. These tickets will not require an Access Code to purchase.

The most awarded new play in theatre history, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has won 25 major US awards with six Tony Awards including Best Play. It also won 24 major theatre awards in the UK and is the most awarded play in the history of Britain's Olivier Awards, winning a record-breaking nine awards including Best New Play.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by JohnTiffany. The production is one play presented in two parts. Both parts are intended to be seen in order on the same day (matinee and evening) or on two consecutive evenings, or each part can be seen separately.

It was always difficult being Harry Potter and it isn't much easier now that he is an overworked employee of the Ministry of Magic, a husband, and the father of three school-age children.

While Harry grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs, his youngest son Albus must struggle with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted. As past and present fuse ominously, both father and son learn the uncomfortable truth: sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You