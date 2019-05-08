HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Releases New Block of Tickets

The Tony Award-winning Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has just released over 250,000 new tickets for performances at the Lyric Theatre through March 15, 2020. Tickets are priced from $69 per part. For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.HarryPotterOnStage.com.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has the highest sales gross of any play on Broadway this season and is now the top grossing play in Broadway history with over $100M in sales for the show in its first year.

"As we celebrate our first year on Broadway and with extraordinary new cast members, we're thrilled to offer a quarter of a million new tickets in our biggest Broadway release to date," said producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender. "Now, more people than ever will have an opportunity to experience the magic of Cursed Child and join Harry and his friends on this incredible adventure."

The cast includes James Snyder as Harry Potter, Diane Davis as Ginny Potter alongside Nicholas Podany as their son Albus Potter; Matt Mueller as Ron Weasley, Jenny Jules as Hermione Granger and Nadia Brown as their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley; and Jonno Roberts as Draco Malfoy and Bubba Weiler as his son Scorpius Malfoy. They are joined by Brian Thomas Abraham, Aaron Bartz, Stephen Bradbury, Catherine Ashmore Bradley,James Brown III, Will Carlyon, Lauren Nicole Cipoletti, Grace DeAmicis, Kimberly Dodson, Patrick Du Laney, Sara Farb, Jonathan Gordon, Steve Haggard, Edward James Hyland, Eva Kaminsky, Jack Koenig, Joey Labrasca, Rachel Leslie, Zell Steele Morrow, Sarita Amani Nash, JackPravda, Fiona Reid, Katherine Reis, Kevin Matthew Reyes, Antoinette Robinson, James Romney, Stephen Spinella, Tom Patrick Stephens, Erica Sweany, Alex Weisman and Karen Janes Woditsch and playing a variety of characters.

Ms. Farb and Ms. Reid are appearing with the support of Actors' Equity Association. The producers gratefully acknowledge Actors' Equity Association for its assistance to this production.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and the first official Harry Potter story to be presented on stage. Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany. The production is presented in two parts.

It was always difficult being Harry Potter and it isn't much easier now that he is an overworked employee of the Ministry of Magic, a husband, and the father of three school-age children.

While Harry grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs, his youngest son Albus must struggle with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted. As past and present fuse ominously, both father and son learn the uncomfortable truth: sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. US Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You