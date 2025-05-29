HAMILTON Original Cast Will Reunite For Performance on the Tony Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Members of the original cast of Hamilton will reunite at the 78th Annual Tony Awards to celebrate the show's tenth anniversary. Participating in this performance are Carleigh Bettiol, Andrew Chappelle, Ariana DeBose, Alysha Deslorieux, Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Sydney James Harcourt, Neil Haskell, Sasha Hutchings, Christopher Jackson, Thayne Jasperson, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Stephanie Klemons, Morgan Marcell, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Javier Muñoz, Leslie Odom, Jr., Okieriete Onaodowan, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Jon Rua, Austin Smith, Phillipa Soo, Seth Stewart, Betsy Struxness, Ephraim Sykes and Voltaire Wade-Greene.

This special reunion will celebrate the legacy of Hamilton, marking ten years since it first took Broadway by storm. At the 70th Annual Tony Awards, Hamilton made history with a record-breaking 16 nominations and 11 wins, including Best Musical. The show went on to receive the Grammy Award, Olivier Award, Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors. Most recently, its Original Broadway Cast Recording became the first in history to be certified Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

The 78th Annual Tony Awards will return to the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City next month. Hosted by Tony, Emmy, and GRAMMY Award-winner and three-time Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo, The American Theatre Wing’s Tony Awards will broadcast LIVE to both coasts on Sunday, June 8, 2025 (8:00 – 11:00 PM ET/5:00 – 8:00 PM PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.*.

Just prior to the broadcast, Darren Criss and Renée Elise Goldsberry will host THE TONY AWARDS: ACT ONE, a live pre-show with exclusive content that is available to viewers for free on Pluto TV – the leading free streaming television service – beginning Sunday, June 8 at 6:40 - 8:00 PM ET/3:40 - 5:00 PM PT. Viewers can access THE TONY AWARDS: ACT ONE on their smart TV, streaming device, mobile app or online by going to Pluto TV and clicking on the “Live Music” channel, found within the Entertainment category on the service – free and easy.