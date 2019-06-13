HAMILTON And IN THE HEIGHTS Film Star Anthony Ramos Signs With Republic Records

It was announced today that original Hamilton cast member and In the Heights film star, Anthony Ramos, has signed with Republic Records.

In addition to his impressive stage and screen resume, Ramos will flex his skills as a singer-songwriter on a debut album expected later this year. The actor is also set to debut some of the new music this summer.

Republic EVP of A&R Wendy Goldstein says of Ramos, "His music not only brings genres together, but it unites people. This power immediately inspired Monte and I to sign him. There's nobody quite like Anthony, and that's a wonderful thing."

Ramos added, "This is such a big moment. I think it's amazing that we have the opportunity to make music. Music hits people in a way that talking to somebody doesn't. I think we should never Take That for granted. I'm just grateful that I'm with a company who supports that."

I'm mad hype that ya'll are here with me. It takes a village so I love all of ya'll let's go on this journey together. I'm gonna give ya'll everything I got & I pray ya'll can do the same for me. @republicrecords let's get it! ??????? Watch the full video https://t.co/Qskd954fmK pic.twitter.com/qymv9LjkNK - Anthony Ramos (@ARamosofficial) June 13, 2019

In addition to his stage roles, Ramos has co-starred in the police brutality drama "Monsters and Men" as well as "A Star Is Born" alongside Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. He can be seen next in Legendary's "Godzilla: King of Monsters." He also stars in the Netflix series "She's Gotta Have It."





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You