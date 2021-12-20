HADESTOWN Cancels Performances Through December 26

BroadwayWorld has just learned that the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Hadestown, will cancel performances this week following positive COVID-19 test results within its company. The musical is set to resume on December 28.

Hadestown is written by celebrated singer-songwriter and Tony Award winner Anaïs Mitchell and developed with innovative director and Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin.

Following two intertwining love stories - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.