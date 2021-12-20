Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
HADESTOWN
HADESTOWN Cancels Performances Through December 26

Hadestown will resume performances on December 28, 2021.

Dec. 20, 2021  
Hadestown

BroadwayWorld has just learned that the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Hadestown, will cancel performances this week following positive COVID-19 test results within its company. The musical is set to resume on December 28.

Hadestown is written by celebrated singer-songwriter and Tony Award winner Anaïs Mitchell and developed with innovative director and Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin.

Following two intertwining love stories - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.


