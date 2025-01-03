Greg Hildreth Will Join the Cast of CHICAGO on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Greg Hildreth will join the Broadway cast of Chicago in the role of "Amos", beginning Monday, January 6, 2025 at the Ambassador Theatre.

Hildreth is best known for his roles on Broadway in Frozen and Company, but he has also appeared in The Rose Tattoo, Cinderealla, Peter and the Starcatcher, and Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson. His off-Broadway credits include I Can Get It For You Wholesale (CSC), Hamlet (The Public), Moscow x6 (MCC), The Robber Bridegroom (The Roundabout; Lortel nomination). On screen, he can be seen in “Elsbeth,” Maestro, “Dr. Death,” “ The Americans,” and "The Good Wife.”

With a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history. Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, casting by ARC / Duncan Stewart, CSA and Executive Producer Alecia Parker.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.