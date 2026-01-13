Goose to Return to Madison Square Garden in June

Goose will make their eagerly awaited return to New York City’s Madison Square Garden with two shows set for June 19-20. Presale signups are available now through Tuesday, January 13, exclusively via here. Fans who sign up will receive a unique code allowing access to the official Goose presale beginning Wednesday, January 14, at 10:00 AM (ET).

Local presales start Thursday, January 15, at 10:00 AM (ET). All presales end Thursday, January 15, at 10:00 PM (ET). General on-sales get underway Friday, January 16 at 10:00 AM (ET). $1 from every ticket sold will benefit Western Sun Foundation (WSF), a volunteer-run 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides charitable support to small and mid-sized nonprofits in the communities Goose fans travel through.

The upcoming two-night stand at Madison Square Garden will be among the highlights of Goose’s annual summer headline run, to be announced in full in the coming weeks. The band will kick off its 2026 live schedule with a top-billed performance at Athens, GA’s annual Jam in the Streets street music festival on March 28, followed by headline dates beginning April 10 at Asheville, NC’s ExploreAsheville.com Arena and continuing through the month.

The April run includes two-night stands at Fort Lauderdale, FL’s War Memorial Auditorium (April 14-15), St. Augustine, FL’s St. Augustine Amphitheatre (April 18-19), and New Orleans, LA’s Saenger Theatre (April 21-22), and a special return to Austin, TX’s Moody Center (April 24) following 2024’s sold-out New Year’s Eve shows there, as well as a festival appearance at Orlando, FL’s Florida Groves Music & Arts Festival (April 12).

From there, Goose will return to San José del Cabo for the second edition of Viva El Gonzo, taking place May 7-9 and presented once again by 100x Hospitality. Anchored by three consecutive nights of performances by Goose, the festival will feature sets from My Morning Jacket, Cory Wong, LP Giobbi, Jim James (Acoustic), the California Honeydrops, and more.

Goose will then cross the Atlantic for a much-anticipated headline tour of Europe and the United Kingdom, kicking off with a two-night stand at London’s Electric Brixton on May 22-23, 2026. Highlights include a two-night stand at Amsterdam, NL’s Melkweg (May 27-28), a headline show at Paris, FR’s historic Élysée-Montmartre (June 1), and a top-billed festival performance at Aarhus, DK’s NorthSide 2026 (June 5).

Last June, Goose made their Madison Square Garden headline debut with a sold-out concert, captured for posterity on Live at Madison Square Garden, a new live album available now at all DSPs and streaming services; a seven-LP vinyl box set is sold out. In addition, a full-length concert film, featuring Goose’s biggest headline show thus far in its entirety, is streaming now on YouTube.

GOOSE – LIVE 2026

MARCH

28 – Athens, GA – Jam in the Streets †

APRIL

10 – Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena

11 – Birmingham, AL – Coca-Cola Amphitheater *

12 – Orlando, FL – Florida Groves Music & Arts Festival †

14 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – War Memorial Auditorium

15 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – War Memorial Auditorium

17 – Clearwater, FL – The BayCare Sound

18 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

19 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

21 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre

22 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre

23 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

24 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

25 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

MAY

7-9 – San José del Cabo, Mexico – Viva El Gonzo

22 – London, UK – Electric Brixton

23 – London, UK – Electric Brixton

25 – Brussels, BE – La Madeleine

27 – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg

28 – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg

30 – Cologne, DE – Bürgerhaus Stollwerck

JUNE

1 – Paris, FR – Élysée-Montmartre

3 – Berlin, DE – Festaal Kreuzberg

5 – Aarhus, DK – NorthSide 2026 †

19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden #

20 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden #

* WITH SUPPORT FROM THE STEWS

† FESTIVAL APPEARANCE

# NEWLY ANNOUNCED DATE

ABOUT GOOSE:

Goose is an American rock band known with Rick Mitarotonda (vocals, guitar), Peter Anspach (vocals, keys, guitar), Trevor Weekz (bass), and Cotter Ellis (vocals, drums). Summer 2025 saw the release of Goose’s fifth studio album, Chain Yer Dragon.

The album arrived just four months after Everything Must Go, their first release since 2022’s critically acclaimed Dripfield, which earned them #2 on Billboard’s “Top New Artist Albums” chart. In contrast to its predecessor, Everything Must Go drew from the feel of Goose’s live performances and featured songs written throughout their recent years of growth, including re-imagined live staples and songs that captured their evolving, dynamic sound. The album’s first single, “Give It Time,” went to #6 on the AAA Radio charts. Goose is the only band to have two songs (“Give It Time” and “Your Direction”) on these charts at the same time.

Goose has sold out many venues across the United States, including Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Forest Hills Stadium, and performed on the likes of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, CBS Saturday Morning, and played their share of iconic music fests, including Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, Austin City Limits Music Festival, and many more.

Photo Credit: Juliana Bernstein