Glenn Slater Teams Up With Chris Lennertz on Original Score For Musical Film UGLYDOLLS

Composer / Songwriter Chris Lennertz has written nine original songs along with Tony-Award winning Lyricist Glenn Slater for STX Entertainment's first animated musical film UGLYDOLLS!

The film includes a star-studded cast of voices, that includes Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Janelle Monáe, Blake Shelton and Pitbull. The film is inspired by the unique and beloved global plush toy phenomenon. In the adorably different town of Uglyville, weird is celebrated, strange is special and beauty is embraced as more than simply meets the eye. The film opens May 3rd and soundtrack is available now on Atlantic Records.

Lennertz discovered the project UGLYDOLLS while scoring another STX project, the BAD MOMS franchise. The composer then got hired to score UGLYDOLLS.

Originally, UGLYDOLLS was not intended to be a musical, but his musical duties expanded.

Lennertz explains, "Glenn and I wrote the song 'Couldn't Be Better' to maybe open the movie. Everyone loved it and within a week or two they hired a new director (Kelly Asbury). He loved the song and said, 'we need to make the movie a musical.' so we kept going."

"I was so thrilled to collaborate with Glenn. I scored both Sausage Party and Galavant which featured original songs By Glenn and Alan Menken. It was such a thrill to work with Glenn who is a brilliant lyricist."

"Chris Lennertz and I already knew each other well, from working together, but UglyDolls has been an opportunity to take our collaboration to the next level," Slater said. "Chris is a fantastic songwriter. As a highly-experienced soundtrack composer, Chris brought to the table not just his unerring sense of how to squeeze every drop of emotion out of melody, but also a surprising knack for cutting-edge pop songwriting. Combined with my background writing for character and a story, we were able to create songs for UglyDolls that not only carry on the great tradition of animated musicals, but also have the energy and excitement of today's biggest radio hits - and luckily, they're also being sung by some of today's biggest hitmakers."

The musical production team was lead by the STX Entertainment president of music Jason Markey. Lennertz explains, "Jason's vision and amazing instincts were integral in turning this film into a true musical. He supported us every step of the way...from helping to land everyone's dream vocal cast and giving us access to securing the most amazing studios, producers, and orchestra."

To record and produce the score and songs with such diverse talent, Lennertz traveled cross-country and abroad. He recorded with Clarkson and Shelton in Los Angeles and Nashville, Jonas in New York and Monae recording in New York and Atlanta. Lennertz also conducted sessions with a full orchestra of his score at AIR Lyndhurst Hall in London. For Lennertz the entire experience went beyond his expectations, "For me, it ended up turning into a dream come true."





