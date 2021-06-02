Get to Know the Students of Next on Stage: Mia Cherise Hall Shares Why She Applied for the Competition

Click Here for More Articles on Next On Stage

We're down to our top 5 contestants in our Next on Stage competition.

Contestant Mia Cherise Hall shares a memory from seeing a production of Pippin, her time at the Jimmy Awards, and more!

Check out Mia's latest performance HERE.

Why did you apply to Next on Stage?

My good friend Tommy won the season 2 competition and watching it was so inspiring! I also really value getting feedback from professionals in the industry!

What is a fond memory you have from a past event?

The Jimmy Awards were an experience I will never forget. It was the moment that made me want to do theatre for the rest of my life. The feeling of performing on a Broadway stage with your peers is absolutely unmatched. Young actors are the future of Broadway!

Share a memory from seeing a past production!

My favorite show of all time is Pippin and my first time seeing it was at the SUNY University of Buffalo. The Act One finale, Morning Glow is a scene that I think about whenever I need to light that fire in my chest. The harmonies, storytelling, production quality, and connection in the room was an experience that i will never forget.

Who is a theater educator that has had an impact on you?

My high school voice teacher Ellice Amendolare has been my most influential supporter. She trained me classically my freshman year and as I continued with musicals in high school she incorporated more theatre into our lessons and helped me with my college auditions. She is the nicest, most passionate human I know and I owe her the greatest thanks.

