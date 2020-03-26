Click Here for More Articles on COVID19: Broadway Impact
Germany is Rolling Out a €50 Billion Aid Package for Artists and Cultural Businesses
Artnet has reported that the German federal government is rolling out a €50 billion ($54 billion) aid package for the country's creative and cultural sectors.
Read the full story HERE.
The article shares a statement from culture minister Monika Grütters:
"We know the hardships, we know the desperation. The cultural sector in particular is characterized by a high proportion of self-employed people who now have problems with their livelihoods." She said that the federal government is "wholly aware" of the importance of the creative industries, adding that "[h]elp is coming as quickly and with as little bureaucracy as possible!"
Click HERE for the full story.
