Gavin Creel and Brian Stokes Mitchell to be Honored at 69th Annual Drama Desk Awards

The Awards will be held on Sunday, June 1 at NYU Skirball.
Gavin Creel will receive the Harold S. Prince Award for Lifetime Achievement (posthumously) and stage and screen star Brian Stokes Mitchell will receive the William Wolf Award at the 69th Annual Drama Desk Awards, being held on Sunday, June 1 at NYU Skirball. See the full list of nominees HERE!
Staci Levine and Jessica R. Jenen return as co-executive producers of the Awards. Beginning with the 2020 ceremony, the Drama Desk has honored the memory of legendary director and producer Harold Prince with the presentation of the Harold S. Prince Award, recognizing an individual for a lifetime achievement of outstanding contributions to the New York theatre. The director-producer-writer posthumously received the inaugural, namesake honor.
The William Wolf Award, which commemorates the career of the late entertainment journalist and longtime president of the Drama Desk, will recognize individuals or entities whose achievements represent extraordinary, commendable contributions to the high standards, innovativeness, and/or humane character of the industry, including instances of unusual largesse and/or “giving back” to the entertainment community.
“It’s an honor to recognize two remarkable artists whose contributions have greatly influenced the heart and soul of American theater,” said Co-Executive Producers Staci Levine and Jessica R. Jenen. “Gavin Creel was a visionary artist whose career was marked by bold choices, emotional depth, and a fearless commitment to authenticity, intelligence and heart in every role. Beyond the stage, his leadership in arts activism helped amplify voices and causes that matter deeply to the theater community. Brian Stokes Mitchell has defined excellence in American musical theater for over four decades with his commanding presence and extraordinary talent. Just as impactful is his dedication to service—mentoring young artists, championing the arts, and strengthening the theater community through tireless advocacy, particularly as a former Board Chair of the Entertainment Community Fund for nearly 20 years.”
This year’s awards are being hosted by Debra Messing and Tituss Burgess. David Barbour and Charles Wright are The Drama Desk co-presidents.
Tickets are now on sale. 100% of net proceeds from the Drama Desk Awards benefits the Entertainment Community Fund.
Best Sound Design - Live Standings
|Vote Now!
Videos